Safarzadeh to fight for gold at Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iranian para-athletics star Hajar Safarzadeh has set her sights to win a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Safarzadeh said she will give everything she has to win gold at Games, and is determined to leave the competition without any regrets.

The sprinter is set to compete in the women’s 100m, 200m and 400m events at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

“I promise that I will give my absolute best to return to Iran with the best possible medal. My main goal is to make the people of Iran happy,” Safarzadeh said.

She acknowledged that preparations have not always been ideal, with the national team facing several challenges during training camps, including a lack of access to suitable track facilities.

“Conditions are never completely ideal, and there are always obstacles. We faced some shortages during our training camps and did not always have access to a suitable track. But I have learned to accept difficult circumstances and overcome the challenges so that I can achieve a good result in the competitions ahead,” she added.

Asked about her chances of winning gold in Nagoya, Safarzadeh stressed that sport is unpredictable but promised to fight until the finish.

“No one can predict the future in sport, but I promise the people that, as always, I will give everything I have to achieve the best possible result. I want to finish the competition knowing that I have left nothing behind and have no regrets,” she said.

Safarzadeh also welcomed the growing number of Iranian women competing in para-athletics.

“Thankfully, we have more runners and athletes this time. Alongside the sprinters, we have an athlete in the long jump and women competing in different events. This is a very positive development and can inspire young people and girls across the country to take up para-athletics,” she said.

Iran will have representatives in sprinting, endurance events and long jump in the women’s competition, which Safarzadeh believes is an encouraging sign for the future of the sport.

The Iranian athlete identified the 400m as her main event but said she would also target strong performances in the 100m and 200m.

“My main event is the 400m, and my primary goal is to win gold in that race. But I will also give my best in the 100m and 200m,” she said.

Safarzadeh won gold in the 200m at the previous edition of the Asian Para Games but was unfortunately disqualified from the 400m after committing a violation.

“This time, with the help of my coach, I am working hard to achieve a much better result. I also want to test myself in the 100m, and I hope something positive comes from it,” she concluded.