Sitting volleyball captain Alipourian dropped from Asian Para Games squad

TEHRAN - Iran’s sitting volleyball captain Davoud Alipourian has been left out of the national team squad for the upcoming Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The national team are set to begin a new training camp in preparation for the Asian Para Games, but Alipourian will not be among the players called up for the upcoming camp.

The World Sitting Volleyball Championships and Paralympic qualifying tournament in Hangzhou was the last competition in which Alipourian represented Iran. Iran won the title at the tournament and secured their place at the Paralympic Games. Following the event, however, Alipourian declined to join his teammates in subsequent training camps amid a dispute with the team management.

He had initially been included among the 15 players invited to Iran’s first training camp following the World Championships, but chose not to attend as part of his protest.

For the next camp, which will be the national team’s second training camp since the World Championships, Alipourian has been removed from the squad. As a result, the camp will feature the 14 players who participated in the previous camp.

Ali Kashfian, head of Iran’s Sitting Volleyball Association, confirmed the decision, adding that the dates for the new training camp would be finalized soon.

With Alipourian no longer part of the national team setup, Iran will also have to appoint a new captain ahead of the Asian Para Games.

The fifth Asian Para Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan, from Oct. 18 to 24, with Iran’s sitting volleyball team entering the competition as the defending champions.