Polls: Americans overwhelmingly believe US failed in Iran war, view Trump as ‘dangerous and corrupt’

TEHRAN — A crushing majority of the American public believes Washington has unequivocally failed to accomplish its strategic objectives in its war against Iran, according to newly released polling data that underscores deep domestic exhaustion with US militarism and unconditional support for Israel.

A national survey conducted by the Marquette Law School reveals that a staggering 87 percent of Americans believe the United States has failed to achieve its goals in the conflict, while a mere 13 percent think otherwise. Compounding the sense of strategic overreach, 79 percent of respondents asserted that the war has not been worth the staggering human and economic toll, compared to just 21 percent who defended the expenditure.

The fallout from Washington’s reckless regional adventurism is taking a severe political toll on President Donald Trump ahead of the November midterm elections. With his national approval rating sinking to 37 percent—and sliding as low as 33 percent in other surveys—a majority of Americans hold the administration directly responsible for soaring inflation and surging fuel prices. Furthermore, public sympathy for Tel Aviv has suffered a dramatic erosion: 59 percent of respondents now view Israel unfavorably, with only 29 percent maintaining a favorable view—down sharply from 43 percent in early 2025. A majority also stated that Washington provides excessive military and financial aid to the entity.

These figures illustrate that the White House’s foreign policy calculations have run completely counter to domestic realities. Instead of rallying behind militaristic posturing, Americans are expressing profound fatigue with endless foreign quagmires designed to serve imperialist and Zionist interests at the expense of ordinary working families.

Compounding the administration’s crisis, a separate nationwide poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov demonstrates that public condemnation goes far beyond policy blunders, directly to the character of the US commander-in-chief. According to the survey, a majority of registered voters—53 percent—describe Trump as “corrupt,” while 51 percent label him “dangerous.” Only 14 percent believe he is not a divisive figure, and a dismal 18 percent consider his leadership “steady.” Descriptors such as “out-of-touch” (47%) and “cruel” (46%) also dominated voter sentiment.