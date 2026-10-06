Six-volume “1001 Questions on Resistance” unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN- The six-volume book “1001 Questions on Resistance,” based on three decades of conversations with the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was unveiled Monday at the Sarcheshmeh Cultural Center in Tehran during a gathering examining his thought and legacy.

The ceremony was attended by Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of Iran's Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization; Mohammad-Hossein Saffar-Harandi, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council; Hojjatoleslam Asad Qasir, a cleric and director of the Center for Authentic Islam; Hojatoleslam Ahmad Rahdar, a faculty member at Baqer al-Olum University; Abbas Khamehyar, a former Iranian cultural attaché in Lebanon; Mehdi Afraz, author of the book; and a number of religious, academic and cultural figures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Afraz described resistance as one of the most significant human ideas of the contemporary era, saying that important questions about its intellectual and social dimensions remain unanswered despite extensive discussion of the concept.

He said the six-volume collection was compiled to address some of the ambiguities surrounding resistance in public discourse and social life.

“After extensive research, we selected the personality and views of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as the main source, because his entire life and actions were closely intertwined with the issue of resistance, while his words offer strategic guidance for Muslim societies,” Afraz said.

He described Nasrallah as a strategic architect of resistance, adding that the collection covers six major areas: the theology of resistance, political thought of resistance, resistance society, strategic equations of resistance, the resistance bloc, and resistance in Lebanon.

According to Afraz, the collection presents Nasrallah’s statements in the form of 1,001 questions and answers, with two principal objectives: fostering an emotional and spiritual connection with him that can contribute to media and artistic productions, and enabling readers to engage more directly with his ideas.

Addressing the ceremony, Qomi described “1001 Questions on Resistance” as an example of the effort to clarify and accurately narrate the history and ideas of resistance.

He said Nasrallah’s legacy should not be reduced to his military role, stressing that the late Hezbollah leader had presented resistance as a path toward progress and dignity for the oppressed, supported by rational, innate and religious arguments.

“We all feel a debt toward Sayyed Hassan, and there is much that needs to be done,” Qomi said, emphasizing that the task today is not merely to recall his character, conduct and courage, but to explain the path of resistance that he placed before humanity.

Khamehyar, a West Asia researcher and former Iranian cultural attaché in Lebanon, called for greater attention to the different dimensions of Nasrallah’s thought and the values he established in Lebanon.

He said Iranian media and public platforms had largely focused on Nasrallah’s military role over the past two years, arguing that this approach overlooks other aspects of his legacy.

“We must address the diverse values that Sayyed Hassan established in Lebanon and which later spread to other Arab and Islamic countries,” Khamehyar said.

Referring to the concept of the “School of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” he called for its less-explored dimensions to be studied and highlighted.

He said understanding the resistance movement in Lebanon requires examining Nasrallah’s managerial abilities, rationality, realism, ethical conduct and emphasis on educating a new generation.

“Sayyed Hassan held classes more than he delivered speeches,” he said, noting that Nasrallah regularly held sessions for the families of martyrs and young people and devoted considerable attention to educating and developing cadres.

Saffar-Harandi said Nasrallah filled a vacuum for a hero in the Muslim world by establishing a new standard for political leadership.

He said Nasrallah represented a victorious model of resistance, creating expectations among his contemporaries and subsequent generations that would not easily be reversed.

Saffar-Harandi highlighted Nasrallah’s deep religious convictions, close connection with the people and courage in difficult circumstances. He also pointed to his understanding of Lebanon’s diverse social fabric, saying that despite leading a Shiite movement, he gained support among Sunnis, Maronites and other Christian communities.

He also described Nasrallah as a bridge between the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Arab world, including Iraq, Yemen, Palestine and Syria.

Rahdar called for the compilation and publication of Nasrallah’s collected speeches in a volume similar to “Sahifeh-ye Nour,” the collection of the late Imam Khomeini’s speeches and writings.

He described Nasrallah as an “allameh” in the full sense of the word, saying it would take time for the different dimensions of his personality and thought to be fully understood.

He said the wisdom evident in Nasrallah’s speeches was not merely the product of theoretical study, but had developed through years of practical and ethical struggle.

“1001 Questions on Resistance” is published in six volumes covering the theology of resistance, political thought, society, strategic equations, the resistance bloc and the Lebanese resistance, offering a thematic presentation of Nasrallah’s views through 1,001 questions and answers.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah became secretary-general of Hezbollah in 1992, following the assassination of his predecessor, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi. He led the movement for more than three decades, during a period that included the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 and the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel. Under his leadership, Hezbollah developed into a major political and military force in Lebanon and assumed a broader role in regional affairs.

Nasrallah was also widely known for his televised speeches, through which he addressed supporters and commented on major developments in Lebanon and the wider region. Born and raised in Beirut, he came from a family with roots in Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon. While his public life was closely followed across the region, his personal and family life largely remained outside the spotlight.

He was tragically killed at the age of 64 during a series of intense Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut on September 27, 2024.

The attack that claimed Nasrallah’s life was carried out by Israeli fighter jets targeting Hezbollah’s main headquarters, resulting in the martyrdom of several senior Hezbollah commanders and prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guards Lieutenant General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was present at the scene.

Under Nasrallah's leadership, whose name means "victory through God," Hezbollah evolved from a grassroots armed movement into the largest political party in Lebanon's recent history. Renowned for his captivating speeches, Nasrallah garnered attention throughout the West Asia and beyond, establishing himself as a significant figure within the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hezbollah, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Iraqi paramilitary factions.

SAB/