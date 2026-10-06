Pezeshkian calls for broader engagement with EU, Asia 

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for expanded political, economic, scientific, and cultural relations with countries across Europe and Asia, stressing Tehran’s commitment to peaceful engagement, multilateral cooperation, and stronger regional ties.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in separate meetings with the newly appointed ambassadors of Denmark, Thailand and India to Tehran, as well as during a ceremony to bid farewell to Iran’s new ambassadors to several countries.

Receiving the credentials of Denmark’s new ambassador, Pezeshkian said the Iranian nation had historically pursued peace, tranquility, constructive communication and healthy interaction with other countries.

He said Iran sought to expand relations and interactions with Denmark in economic, scientific, and cultural fields, emphasizing Tehran’s readiness to cooperate, exchange experience, and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Pezeshkian also said perceptions of Iran in some European countries did not accurately reflect the realities of the Islamic Republic, expressing hope that the Danish ambassador would take effective steps during his tenure in Tehran to consolidate and expand bilateral relations.

The Danish envoy, for his part, said he considered it his responsibility to convey the realities of Iran to his country and expressed hope that he could contribute to deepening relations and creating new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

He also said Denmark remained committed to multilateralism and the rule of law in international relations and that his diplomatic mission would be guided by these principles.

Iran, Thailand seek wider cooperation

In a separate meeting with Thailand’s new ambassador, Pezeshkian highlighted the broad potential for expanding relations between Tehran and Bangkok, particularly in economic, scientific and technological fields.

He said Iran and Thailand could further develop their ties by drawing on their historical relations and existing capacities, stressing that the expansion of bilateral relations was fully achievable.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the important role of ambassadors in strengthening relations between countries, facilitating trade links, promoting interaction between peoples and creating opportunities for the two sides to exchange capacities and expertise.

The Thai ambassador said he had been tasked by Thailand’s king, prime minister and foreign minister with further developing the friendly and understanding relations between the two countries.

He referred to the historical roots of Iran-Thailand relations, dating back thousands of years to the era of the Persian Empire, and expressed his determination to help continue and strengthen that longstanding relationship.

Iran-India cooperation contributes to regional security

During a meeting with India’s new ambassador, Pezeshkian said the expansion of relations and cooperation between Iran and India would benefit not only the two countries but also contribute to peace, stability and security in the region.

He highlighted the longstanding and friendly relations between Tehran and New Delhi and called for the implementation of agreements and understandings reached during his recent visit to India.

Referring to the warm reception he received from Indian officials, Pezeshkian said extensive and constructive discussions with senior Indian officials had resulted in important understandings between the two sides.

He also emphasized the importance of Iran-India cooperation within the BRICS framework, saying the two countries had reached important understandings that should be pursued and expanded more seriously, particularly in economic cooperation and efforts to strengthen multilateralism.

Pezeshkian proposed using the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission to lay the groundwork for a roadmap for long-term strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that Tehran was interested in long-term relations with New Delhi across various fields, adding that the two countries’ historical ties provided a strong foundation for further expanding bilateral cooperation.

President urges new envoys to advance national interests

At a separate ceremony to bid farewell to Iran’s newly appointed ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Italy, Uganda and Senegal, Pezeshkian instructed the envoys to advance Iran’s national interests, expand multilateral relations and strengthen economic engagement with their host countries.

“I hope you have a successful journey ahead and properly carry out your missions in the direction of defending national interests and expanding multilateral relations, particularly economic ties,” he said.

The president called on the ambassadors to broaden political, economic, scientific, cultural, sporting and artistic exchanges and to strengthen ties with neighboring states and other countries.

He also urged the envoys to serve as messengers of “brotherhood, friendship and unity,” emphasizing the need to avoid religious disputes and sectarian divisions.

Pezeshkian described Islamic unity and cohesion as an essential requirement in confronting the policies and actions of the Israeli regime, calling on Iran and other Muslim countries to strengthen unity across the region.

He said regional countries should assist one another in achieving progress in cultural, political, and economic fields, emphasizing that the region’s considerable resources and capacities should be harnessed through greater cooperation and solidarity.



