Three years on: Resistance emerges as a global power

LONDON - This year represented a turning point for the Axis of Resistance as a whole and brought the Strait of Hormuz into the equation of the confrontation, with all that this entails for global energy supplies.

The entry of the Strait of Hormuz into the equation gives Iran and the Axis of Resistance as a whole a greater ability to influence the global economy, thereby imposing a settlement that meets Iran’s conditions. The Western camp may find it difficult to accept such a settlement, but it may be compelled to do so if it becomes clear that it has ultimately failed to achieve its objectives, which it continues to pursue through alternating between military action and enormous economic pressure.

The major battle was also linked to the failure of the American-Israeli enemy to achieve their objective of eliminating the Islamic Republic, despite the targeting of more than 20,000 targets inside Iran, and attacks against its leadership. Iran, which emerged, developed and reached its current position under pressure, demonstrates its ability to withstand such pressure. This, in turn, has implications for the entire members of the Axis of Resistance.

Yemen entered the confrontation as part of the axis and took control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in July 2026. The western route of the Red Sea subsequently came under its control for several hundred kilometers. All of this came within the framework of consolidating the unity of the fronts after February 28, 2026, with the ability to influence approximately 40% of global energy supplies and other essential supplies, thereby multiplying the potential impact. Even if this leverage is not used, it remains a powerful card on the table.

The step taken by the Lebanese resistance movement when it entered the confrontation on March 2, 2026, represents its smartest move, because the results of the overall battle will translate into greater strength for it. Likewise, they will translate into weakness and withdrawal for the enemy, imposed upon it from Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and the West Bank. The Lebanese resistance movement currently stands prepared and is in the process of completing its reconstruction, according to the new parameters of the methods of warfare employed by the enemy, fully absorbing the lessons learned from them and adapting to the new conditions in the region.

Despite the losses suffered by the resistance movement as a result of the reduction of its presence during the ceasefire phase since November 2024, and despite the attacks that affected its organizational, military and security structures, the movement demonstrated that it was able to overcome these blows to a significant degree and rebuild its capacity for confrontation. This phase brought about a tremendous transformation in the environment surrounding the resistance movement towards greater support and mobilization around it.

At the same time, it revealed who stood with the resistance movement and who stood against it. Most of the allies who had depended on the movement and regarded it as fundamental to their own existence abandoned it when they perceived it to be weak. They withdrew from it, revealing the genuine allies from the non-genuine ones.

This produced a major transformation in the resistance environment, manifested in broad mobilization and a readiness for sacrifice, together with a rejection of returning to the preceding fifteen-month period and demands that the resistance continue the confrontation. These developments also produced a change within the Sunni Muslim environment in its assessment of the movement and its support for Gaza. This did not amount to complete agreement over the resistance, but it did ease the sectarian atmosphere that had existed, making it more difficult to mobilize that atmosphere later with the same ease.

The influence of the Axis of Resistance on global politics has become substantial because of its expanded ability to affect regional and international equations. It is no longer possible to bypass this front except through the total collapse of the axis itself. Although the resistance is not currently responding in a consequential manner to Israeli attacks and violations, its strategic position has nevertheless been transformed into one of significant influence. It has moved from the sphere of local confrontation into the sphere of global influence. It is no longer possible to bypass the Axis of Resistance except through the total collapse of the axis, something that does not appear to be on the horizon.

