Mudbrick houses: The heritage of traditional Iranian architecture

TEHRAN - Across Iran’s deserts, dry plains and mountain valleys, houses built from earth form some of the country’s most distinctive architectural landscapes. Their rounded roofs, thick walls, shaded courtyards and, in places, tall windcatchers are more than picturesque features. They are the result of centuries of experience in building with local materials and adapting everyday life to a difficult climate.

Mudbrick, or adobe, is among the oldest building traditions in the ancient country. Archaeological evidence shows that sun-dried mud bricks were being used in the Iranian plateau as early as the late 9th or early 8th millennium BCE. At Tepe Ganj Dareh in present-day Kermanshah province, early walls were built with shaped, sun-dried mud bricks. This means that the history of earthen construction in Iran is far older than the Achaemenid, Sasanian or Islamic periods.

Over thousands of years, Iranian builders refined the use of earth into a sophisticated architectural tradition. Mud was readily available, relatively inexpensive and particularly suitable for many of Iran’s dry regions. It could be shaped into bricks, packed into walls or used in other forms of earthen construction. Straw and chaff were commonly mixed with the earth, while walls could be protected with mud, lime or other plasters.

For visitors, the appeal of these buildings lies not only in their age. Traditional earthen architecture offers a way to understand how Iranian communities once responded to heat, cold, limited water and scarce building materials without relying on modern mechanical systems.

Architecture shaped by climate

Much of central and southeastern Iran has hot, dry summers, strong sunlight and limited rainfall. Traditional houses developed in response to these conditions.

One of the most important features is the thick earthen wall. Such walls slow the transfer of heat, helping interiors remain relatively cooler during the day and retaining warmth when temperatures fall at night. The effect is reinforced by courtyards, shaded passages, underground spaces and carefully positioned openings.

In Yazd, perhaps the best-known surviving example of this approach, the relationship between architecture and climate can be seen throughout the historic city. UNESCO describes Yazd as a living example of the intelligent use of limited resources in a desert environment. Its traditional buildings use earth for walls and roofs, while courtyards, thick walls and windcatchers help create a more comfortable microclimate.

The result is an urban landscape that can appear almost monochromatic from a distance. Up close, however, its surfaces reveal different textures and shades of earth, plaster and brick. Narrow lanes often provide shade, while partially covered passages known as Sa’bats protect pedestrians from the intense sun.

For a traveler walking through Yazd’s old quarters, these details make the city feel less like an open-air museum and more like a functioning architectural system. The buildings, streets, water infrastructure and public spaces were designed as parts of the same environment.

The courtyard at the heart of the home

The traditional Iranian house was not simply a collection of rooms surrounded by walls. In many regions, the courtyard was the center of domestic life.

Rooms were arranged around an enclosed open space, creating privacy and providing a protected environment for family life. In desert cities such as Yazd, courtyards could also be positioned below street level. UNESCO notes that traditional houses in Yazd include sunken courtyards and underground areas, which helped improve the local microclimate.

This inward-looking design was also connected to cultural ideas about privacy. Unlike many modern houses, which open toward streets and public spaces, traditional Iranian homes often turned their main living spaces toward the courtyard.

The courtyard could contain trees, plants and sometimes a pool or water feature. These elements were not merely decorative. Shade and vegetation helped soften the heat, while water contributed to a sense of coolness and comfort.

The house therefore became a small climate-controlled world, achieved through architectural planning rather than machinery.

Windcatchers: an ingenious response to heat

Few elements of Iranian architecture are more recognizable than the Badgir, or windcatcher.

These tall towers rise above many traditional houses and other buildings in central Iran. Their function is simple but effective: they capture air and direct it into the building. Depending on their design and the prevailing conditions, windcatchers can help circulate air through rooms and other parts of a house.

Yazd’s skyline is particularly famous for them. UNESCO identifies windcatchers, courtyards and thick earthen walls as important elements of the city’s traditional climate-adapted architecture.

A Badgir also demonstrates an important characteristic of vernacular architecture: local builders did not necessarily need sophisticated modern technology to solve environmental problems. They observed wind, temperature, sunlight and seasonal changes, then incorporated that knowledge into the buildings themselves.

For tourists, climbing to a rooftop in the historic quarters of Yazd offers one of the best ways to appreciate this relationship. From above, windcatchers, domes and earthen roofs appear as a continuous architectural landscape, with modern development often disappearing behind the old city’s dense fabric.

From bricks to domes and vaults

Mudbrick was only one part of Iran’s earthen-building tradition. Builders also developed sophisticated methods for constructing arches, vaults and domes.

The advantage was both practical and structural. Curved roofs could span spaces without requiring the large quantities of timber that were difficult to obtain in many arid regions.

The technique can be seen on a monumental scale at Bam in Kerman province. The UNESCO-listed Bam and its Cultural Landscape contains the remains of a fortified settlement constructed with mud layers, known as Chineh, sun-dried mud bricks or Khesht, as well as vaulted and domed structures. The origins of Bam can be traced to the Achaemenid period, while the citadel reached its height between the seventh and 11th centuries.

Bam is particularly important because its architecture cannot be separated from the oasis that supported it. Underground irrigation channels, or Qanats, brought water into the settlement and allowed agriculture and urban life to develop in an otherwise arid environment. UNESCO considers the relationship between the earthen settlement and its water system an outstanding example of the interaction between people and their environment.

The earthquake of 2003 severely damaged the historic citadel, but conservation work has preserved and restored important parts of its traditional fabric. The site remains one of Iran’s most powerful places for understanding earthen architecture on a large scale.

An architectural tradition across Iran

Yazd and Bam are perhaps the best-known destinations, but earthen construction is not confined to these two places.

Traditional earth architecture can be encountered across large parts of central, eastern and southeastern Iran. Historic settlements and houses in areas around Kerman, Kashan, South Khorasan and Sistan reflect different versions of the same broad knowledge: use what the land provides and design buildings according to local climate and resources.

The materials and construction methods were not identical everywhere. Iran’s architectural traditions developed according to local soil, climate, available vegetation, water resources and building customs.

This regional diversity is one reason it is misleading to think of “mudbrick architecture” as a single architectural style. A house in Yazd may look quite different from an earthen building in Kerman or South Khorasan. What connects them is the use of earth and a long tradition of adapting architecture to place.

The archaeological record also shows that the use of mudbrick continued through different historical periods. Encyclopaedia Iranica notes that sun-dried mud bricks were predominant in Iran until the end of the Achaemenid period, while later periods saw increasing use of fired brick in important buildings.

This combination of continuity and change is visible across Iran’s historic towns. Earthen construction did not disappear when fired brick, stone and other materials became available. Instead, different materials were often used according to function, location and status.

Why mudbrick matters today

Traditional mudbrick houses are increasingly vulnerable to neglect, abandonment, urban expansion and the replacement of traditional materials with modern construction. Yet the knowledge embodied in them has gained new relevance at a time when architects around the world are looking for ways to reduce energy consumption and respond to climate change.

The historic city of Yazd has become an important reference point in this discussion. UNESCO describes its earthen architecture as a source of inspiration for contemporary architecture facing sustainability challenges.

The lesson is not that modern buildings should simply copy old houses. Rather, traditional architecture demonstrates how much can be achieved through passive design: orientation, shade, thermal mass, natural ventilation, compact urban form and the careful use of local resources.

One contemporary initiative is the Esfahk Mud Center in the historic village of Esfahk in South Khorasan province. Founded in 2015, the center focuses on education and the revival of traditional earthen construction techniques. Research on Esfahk has documented courses and practical work involving traditional building methods, including the construction of vaults.

For visitors interested in architecture, Esfahk offers a different experience from the major heritage cities. It provides an opportunity to see traditional techniques not simply as archaeological remains, but as knowledge that is still being studied, taught and tested.

A different way to experience Iran

The best way to understand Iran’s mudbrick heritage is to walk through it.

In Yazd, travelers can explore historic neighborhoods where earthen houses, windcatchers, domes, covered lanes and traditional water systems remain part of the urban landscape. UNESCO inscribed the Historic City of Yazd on the World Heritage List in 2017, recognizing its exceptional earthen architecture and its adaptation to the desert environment.

In Bam, the scale changes. The citadel reveals how earth could be used not only for individual houses but for an entire fortified settlement. Its walls, towers, courtyards, vaulted spaces and relationship with the oasis show how architecture, trade, water management and security were woven together.

Elsewhere, smaller villages and historic neighborhoods offer a quieter encounter with the same tradition. Their value often lies precisely in their simplicity: an earthen wall, a shaded alley, a courtyard, an arched roof or a weathered brick surface can reveal centuries of practical knowledge.

Iran’s mudbrick houses are therefore more than remnants of a pre-industrial past. They are evidence of how generations of builders learned to live with their environment. The earth beneath their feet became walls and roofs; scarce water shaped their settlements; the desert sun influenced the orientation of their homes; and the wind was turned into a natural source of ventilation.

For travelers, these buildings offer an architectural journey into that accumulated knowledge. For architects and conservationists, they offer lessons that remain relevant. And for local communities, preserving them means protecting not only old buildings but a part of the knowledge, identity and landscape that made life possible in some of Iran’s harshest environments.

AM