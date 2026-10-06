Iran’s defense industry reaches new capacity as army chief warns enemies of ‘Historic Confusion’

TEHRAN — Iran’s indigenous defense industry has maintained uninterrupted production through the recent US-Israeli war and expanded its weapons production capacity to 2.5 times its pre-war level, senior Iranian military officials said, stressing that any renewed aggression would face a stronger response with more advanced weapons.

Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said Iran’s adversaries were facing “historic confusion” in the face of the power and resilience of the Iranian nation.

Hatami made the remarks during a meeting with Mehrdad Akhlaqi, the nominee for Iran’s Minister of Defense and the current managing director of the Defense Industries Organization.

The Army chief commended the efforts of specialized, committed, and revolutionary personnel in Iran’s defense industry during the wars of aggression imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime, saying enemy attempts to disrupt the production chain for military equipment and weapons had failed.

He said defense-industry production lines “did not stop serving and working for a moment” even during the most critical circumstances of the aggression, enabling Iran’s Armed Forces to maintain their capabilities and preventing the enemy from achieving its objectives.

Hatami said the recent war demonstrated that Iran’s indigenous defense industry had become a strong and reliable support for the country’s combat forces and would continue to fulfill that role.

He added that, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and through the vigilant presence of the Iranian people and the efforts of the Armed Forces, “all the enemy’s calculations and objectives have been defeated.”

“The sworn enemies of the Islamic Republic are facing historic confusion in the face of the power of the great Iranian nation and engage in empty rhetoric every day,” Hatami said.

Akhlaqi, for his part, expressed hope that Iran’s Armed Forces would continue their achievements and secure the “final victory,” namely the expulsion of the United States from the region.

Iran’s weapons production capacity rises 2.5-fold

Separately, Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said Iran’s weapons production capacity has increased to 2.5 times its level before the war, stressing that any new aggression would be met with a more powerful response and more advanced weapons.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Talaei-Nik said enemy psychological operations and moves suggesting the possibility of renewed aggression would be met with a decisive response and heavier defeats for the adversary.

He described the removal of the United States from the region and the suppression of the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression as achievements of Iran’s defense during the recent US-Israeli war.

“The punishment of the American and Zionist murderers is the firm resolve of the Islamic Republic and will never be forgotten,” he said.

Talaei-Nik attributed the sharp rise in production capacity to the full mobilization of Iran’s defense-industrial capabilities, saying the country’s strategic depth in defense production had become an important component of national power and had strengthened Iran’s resilience in confronting its adversaries.

He said Iran’s production plans for offensive equipment were being continuously updated in accordance with developments in warfare and under the direction of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, based on requirements identified by military commanders.

According to the Defense Ministry spokesman, Iran has the capacity to produce more than 1,000 weapons systems and military equipment, with some systems capable of being upgraded and manufactured in larger quantities in accordance with operational requirements.

“If the enemy makes a wrong calculation, it will definitely face more advanced weapons and a heavy response from the Armed Forces,” Talaei-Nik warned.

Iran, Russia and China deepen defense consultations

Talaei-Nik also pointed to the longstanding cooperation and convergence among Iran, Russia and China, saying active relations among the three countries have been supported by all sides.

He said defense-related exchanges of views with Russia and China were on Iran’s agenda, underlining Tehran’s continued engagement with the two countries in the defense field.