Para shot putter Alipour targets fifth gold of his sporting career

TEHRAN - Iranian para-athletics star Amirhossein Alipour is determined to add another gold medal to his impressive collection at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, as he looks to strengthen his path toward qualification for the next Paralympic Games.

Alipour, an F11 shot putter, has already claimed four gold medals at major world and Asian competitions and is now preparing for his second appearance at the Asian Para Games.

Speaking about his preparations for Nagoya, Alipour said he began his training program after competing at the World Championships in India. He has continued his preparations both through national training camps and independently.

“So far, I have reached around 70 to 80 percent of my ideal fitness level,” Alipour said. “With the training program I will follow until our departure for Japan, I expect to reach 90 to 100 percent readiness.”

The Iranian thrower made his Asian Para Games debut at Hangzhou 2022, where he won the gold medal at just 19 years of age. He was one of the youngest members of Iran’s delegation at the event.

“That was my first experience at the Asian Para Games and winning the gold medal at such a young age was very special and memorable for me,” Alipour said. “I am determined to repeat that achievement in Nagoya.”

For Alipour, gold is more than just another medal. The 2026 Asian Para Games represent an important step in his campaign to secure qualification for the next Paralympic Games.

“I believe every athlete goes into a major competition aiming for gold. No athlete competes hoping to win anything other than the best medal,” he said. “I am going to the Asian Para Games with the same goal—to defend my title from the previous edition.”

Alipour has enjoyed a remarkable run of success on the international stage. According to the Iranian thrower, every major competition he has entered has ended with him standing on top of the podium.

“I have won gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the World Championships in Japan, the 2024 Paris Paralympics and the World Championships,” he said. “With four world and Asian gold medals already, I am now preparing to win my fifth. This gold is particularly important because the Asian Para Games are one of the significant events in the qualification process for the Paralympics.”

His immediate focus, however, remains Nagoya, where he hopes to make another statement with a fifth major gold medal.

“I want to go to the qualification events with the Nagoya gold behind me and then fight for another Paralympic title,” Alipour said.