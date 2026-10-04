Tehran to host 7th Iran Smart City Exhibition and Conference

TEHRAN – The seventh Iran Smart City Exhibition and Conference is set to open in Tehran on October 31, coinciding with World Cities Day, bringing together stakeholders and experts in the field of smart urban development. The three-day event will continue through November 2.

This year’s conference focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) in urban management, AI in urban security and crisis management, AI in citizen health and well-being, AI-driven governance and smart economy, AI in environment and sustainable energy, citizens’ participation and smart public services, IRNA reported.

The exhibition aims to improve the quality of urban and rural life, support sustainable smart city development, showcase the latest cutting-edge innovations in the smart city sector, introduce new concepts in structures, design, and smart cities, examine challenges of construction and propose scientific solutions, as well as develop cooperation with other countries and benefit from the achievements and successful experiences of smart cities.

The event will serve as a great platform for experts in smart cities, urban managers, industrialists, scholars, and knowledge-based companies to boost their interactions.

Moreover, the deadline for the submission of the articles is October 20.

World Cities Day

World Cities Day is marked on October 31 each year and was first celebrated in 2014. As with World Habitat Day, a global observance is held in a different city each year, and the day focuses on a specific theme.

It aims to raise international awareness of urbanization trends, challenges, and visions for sustainable urban development, promote international cooperation, and contribute to global efforts to build equitable, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive cities that provide their communities with better living environments and quality of life.

On October 31, the Global Observance of World Cities Day takes place in Fuzhou, China, under the theme “Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All.” The 2026 observance focuses on urban regeneration as a catalyst for achieving adequate housing for all and on how area-based regeneration, combined with housing and informal-settlement strategies, can create more inclusive and climate-resilient neighborhoods.

Cities around the world are confronting interconnected pressures, including housing affordability challenges, ageing neighborhoods and infrastructure, underutilized urban land, climate-related risks and widening social inequalities. According to the World Cities Day 2026 Concept Note, up to 3.4 billion people lack access to adequate housing, secure tenure, basic services or affordable living conditions. Urban regeneration offers an opportunity to address these challenges by improving existing urban areas while expanding access to adequate housing and ensuring that no one is left behind.

The 2026 theme emphasizes integrated approaches that connect affordable housing with improvements to public space, infrastructure, connectivity and climate resilience. It also places particular importance on participatory and community-led regeneration, together with safeguards that can prevent displacement and ensure that existing residents benefit from improvements to their homes and neighborhoods.

World Cities Day 2026 will provide a platform for national and local governments, United Nations entities, international organizations, academia, the private sector and communities to exchange experiences, showcase innovative practices and identify practical solutions. The official 2026 program framework runs from 31 October to 2 November 2026 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center and includes an opening ceremony, thematic forums, side events, exhibitions and city tours.