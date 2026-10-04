Perugia announce signing of Iran star Matin Hosseini

TEHRAN - Sir Safety Perugia have officially announced the signing of Iranian outside hitter Matin Hosseini, who joins the Italian SuperLega club after spending last season with Paykan Tehran.

Born in 2005 and standing at 2.00 meters, Hosseini is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Iranian volleyball. He made a major breakthrough on the international stage last year when he was named MVP of the 2025 FIVB Men’s U21 World Championship, where Iran claimed the world title after defeating Italy in the final.

Hosseini finished the tournament with 112 points, including 81 points from attacks, 13 blocks and 18 aces. He averaged more than 12 points per match, underlining his all-round ability and attacking impact.

His performances have also earned him recognition at senior level. The powerful outside hitter was included in Iran head coach Roberto Piazza’s squad for the Volleyball Nations League, giving him the opportunity to gain valuable experience against some of the world’s leading national teams.

Perugia’s decision to bring Hosseini to Italy represents another important step in the development of a player who has already made a strong impression on the international stage.