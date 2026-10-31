What’s in art galleries

Maad Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maahyar Charmchi. The exhibit named “Meat Grinder Symphony” will continue until November 20 at the gallery located at 3 Kooh Peykar St., Fallahi St., Zaferaniyeh neighborhood.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Faraz Nasser Sharif is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Fragmentariness” will run until November 13 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Ali-Asghar Mirzaimehr.

The exhibition titled “To Wander, To Return” runs until November 9 at the gallery, which can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Morteza Asadi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Unfinished Past”, the exhibition runs until November 6 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Zahra Nouri are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 4 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Mahnaz Passikhani are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Momentum” will run until November 9 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Alidad Namazi is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until November 16 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Etemad Gallery 1 is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Alireza Masoumi.

The exhibition named “A Balanced Bond between Part and Whole” will be running until November 17 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Somayyeh Jafari is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Repose of Stone” will run until November 13 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Samaneh Akhbarian.

The exhibit entitled “Threshold” will be running until November 9 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

SAB/