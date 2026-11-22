TEHRAN- According to Mehr News Agency, Soheil Memarbashi, Deputy of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), said in a televised interview: “In the first seven months of last year, 610,000 vehicles were produced, but from the beginning of this year until the end of Mehr (October 20), this figure dropped to about 400,000 vehicles.”

Memarbashi added: “Due to restrictions on foreign currency allocation and restrictions on imports of auto parts, we had a roughly 33% decline in production compared with the same period last year.”

He added: “We are trying to compensate for the production decline in the remaining period until the end of the year.”

Memarbashi said: “Automotive policies are determined by the automotive committee of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade. The Deputy for Machinery and Equipment of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, the CEO of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization, and the head of the Consumer and Producer Protection Organization are members of this committee, and they make decisions regarding foreign currency allocation for raw materials and parts, the method of vehicle supply, and price controls.”

EF/MA