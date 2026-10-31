Protests, fueled by high cost of living, hit streets in France and Germany

Major cities in France and Germany were the scenes of protests on Saturday. Protesters in Paris, the capital, began marching from Porte de Bagnolet.

The French Interior Ministry said about 15,000 people were taking part in demonstrations across the country.

The protests were unfolding “without any notable incidents”, the ministry added at the time.

Police had made 27 arrests by 2pm local time, AFP reported.

Demonstrations were largely peaceful through the afternoon, though police fired tear gas in Lyon, France’s third-largest city, and Toulouse in the southwest, while tension also broke out at the end of the march in Marseille, Reuters reported.

Also, thousands of young Germans took to the streets nationwide in the latest protests in Europe led by youths angry at political elites they say are ignoring their concerns.

In Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne and dozens of other cities, demonstrators turned out for the protests organized by the group "GenZ regelt!" (GenZ has got this).

They have been inspired by similar movements across Europe, including in France and Italy. Thousands of police were deployed nationwide and some shops boarded up their windows, with authorities fearful violence could break out.

There were reports of fireworks at some protests and several arrests, although the demonstrations appeared mostly peaceful by the early evening.

Demonstrators waved signs that read: "Time for resistance", and "Merz must go", in reference to conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Germany was in contact with officials in France and Italy amid fears that radicals from overseas could seek to join the German protests.

"We're taking to the streets for a life that everyone can afford," said Veronika Dinter, a spokeswoman for the "GenZ regelt!" movement.

"Hardly anyone still believes in a better future if everything just continues as it is."

The movement's complaints range from the high cost of living to poorly maintained schools, government spending cuts and, more broadly, what it sees as politicians making decisions with apparently little regard for the younger generation.

They are also unhappy with sharply increased military spending and a new voluntary service model aimed at boosting troop numbers, fearing it is a step towards bringing back conscription.

But the numbers of protesters appeared below those hoped for by organizers.