International artists and intellectuals call for protection of Iranian civilians

TEHRAN — A group of artists, writers, academics and cultural figures from various countries has called for the protection of Iranian civilians and unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance, stressing that ordinary people must not bear the cost of political and military objectives.

In a collective opinion article published by the French newspaper Le Monde on October 27, the signatories expressed deep concern over the consequences of the war in Iran, which resumed in September, and its growing impact on civilian populations.

“Whatever our political views, we believe that civilians must not be the ones to bear the heaviest burden of war,” the statement said.

The signatories urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and ensure that military and political measures do not deprive civilians of food, medicine, fuel and other essential supplies.

They also stressed that humanitarian assistance must remain accessible to those in need.

The appeal, which brings together prominent figures from the worlds of literature, cinema, philosophy, academia and the arts, explicitly distinguishes its humanitarian message from political or military endorsements.

“This appeal does not constitute support for any government, political movement or military force,” the statement said, describing its purpose as the protection of human life and the dignity of ordinary people.

The signatories emphasized that the Iranian people, like all civilians affected by armed conflict, must not be made to pay the price for political and military objectives.

They called for the protection of civilians, the prevention of further suffering, and respect for the fundamental value of human life.

Among the signatories are Iranian-American historian Ervand Abrahamian, Iranian scholar Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, Nobel laureates Annie Ernaux and J. M. Coetzee, German filmmaker Fatih Akin, American writer Jonathan Franzen, Indian-born American author Jhumpa Lahiri and Indian artist Anish Kapoor.

The statement also bears the signatures of Iranian journalist and writer Rozhin Hosseini, Iranian writer Karim Nikoonazar and Iranian-American historian Golnar Nikpour.

The collective appeal comes amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States, highlighting the importance of safeguarding civilian lives and ensuring that humanitarian needs remain separate from political and military considerations.