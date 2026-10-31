Major Iranian singers, orchestras take stage across country this week

TEHRAN- A series of concerts featuring prominent Iranian singers, musicians and orchestras is underway across the country, with performances scheduled in Tehran and several other cities through November 6, offering audiences a diverse lineup of live music in the coming days.

The concert program, running from October 31 to November 6, spans different musical genres and includes performances by some of the country's most popular singers, as well as orchestral and instrumental programs, Mehr reported.

Among the major events, singer Homayoun Shajarian is holding a series of concerts at Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, with performances scheduled throughout the week. His concerts are among the most prominent events on the current music calendar.

Vocalist Alireza Ghorbani is also performing in Sari, while pop singer Arman Garshasbi has scheduled several concerts at Espinas Palace in Tehran. Meanwhile, Reza Bahram is taking the stage at Isfahan's City Center Hall, with multiple performances planned during the week.

The strong public reception for concerts by Shajarian, Ghorbani, Garshasbi and Bahram has led to additional performances being added to their schedules. High demand has also reportedly caused temporary disruptions to some ticketing platforms during peak sales periods, prompting audiences to turn to alternative online outlets to purchase tickets.

Other popular performers are also taking their music to audiences in different parts of the country. Majid Razavi is scheduled to perform in Bandar Abbas and Gonbad-e Kavus, while Hamim has concerts in Gorgan. The lineup also includes performances by Omid Hajili in Tehran, Aaron Afshar on Kish Island, and Babak Jahanbakhsh in Isfahan.

The program also features a number of orchestral and classical music performances in the capital. The Mitra Youth Orchestra and Choir are scheduled to perform at Roudaki Hall on November 4 and 5.

Another notable event is a performance by the Alnam Orchestra, conducted by Vahid Alipour and featuring vocalist Vadood Moazenzadeh, at Milad Tower on November 4.

On November 5, Vahdat Hall will host “New Music in Iran”, a concert featuring compositions by Alireza Mashayekhi and conducted by Arash Amini. The Damavand Orchestra, under the direction of Behzad Rahnama and featuring a solo performance by Hesam Navab Safavi, is also scheduled to perform at Rose Mall in Tehran on the same day.

The final days of the program will bring further performances to Tehran and other destinations. On November 6, instrumentalist Vahid Asadollahi is scheduled to perform at Vahdat Hall, while singer Zaki Shamsabadi will take the stage at Niavaran Cultural Center. The Navan music group will also perform on Kish Island.

The geographical spread of the concerts, from Tehran and Isfahan to Sari, Gorgan, Bandar Abbas, Zanjan and Kish Island, reflects the continued activity of Iran's live music scene, with both established performers and orchestral ensembles presenting their latest repertoires.

According to information published on official ticket sales platforms, the performances are taking place at concert halls, cultural venues and large stadiums, with further events scheduled throughout the coming days.

SAB/