Araghchi: Iran has no plans for talks with US until its conditions are met

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran has no plans to hold talks with the United States under the current circumstances, stressing that Tehran will consider direct or indirect negotiations only after Washington accepts its conditions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi discussed the latest diplomatic efforts, a message conveyed by US Vice President JD Vance, proposals put forward by regional mediators, Iran’s conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and the country's military preparedness amid the possibility of renewed confrontation.

He said the message sent by Vance had been carefully reviewed and discussed at high-level meetings in Iran. Araghchi described the initiative to open a channel for dialogue as a positive development, but warned that Washington would be making another mistake if it sought to exploit the initiative to create divisions within Iran.

“The American side’s attempt to open the door to dialogue and broader understanding is a positive step,” he said, adding that if the purpose was to sow discord, it would amount to another mistake by the United States.

Araghchi rejected speculation about an imminent meeting between Iranian and American officials, saying no such meeting was currently planned and that media reports on the matter did not reflect Tehran’s position.

“We see no need to meet with the Americans at present,” he said, emphasizing that Iran’s conditions were clear and that regional mediators were continuing their consultations on the basis of those conditions.

He added that Iran would decide whether any future negotiations should be held directly or indirectly only after the United States agreed to its demands.

Mediators continue diplomatic consultations

Araghchi said regional mediators were continuing their efforts to facilitate an understanding between Tehran and Washington. He noted that Qatar and Pakistan remained involved in the consultations and that an Iranian official had traveled to Qatar to pursue discussions.

“My aide is currently in Qatar to continue consultations,” he said.

The foreign minister also referred to proposals submitted by mediators concerning Iran’s nuclear program, saying Tehran was examining them as part of the second phase of the diplomatic process.

Addressing Iran’s relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Araghchi said a considerable distance remained before cooperation with the agency could return to normal.

He stressed that Iran remains a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the treaty. Iran’s position on its nuclear commitments, he indicated, should be considered separately from the current difficulties surrounding cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi also outlined Iran’s proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that discussions with Qatari mediators had led to a significant reduction in the proposed implementation period.

He said the Qatari side had initially suggested a five-day period for implementing the proposal, but subsequent consultations had reduced the timeframe to two days.

The Iranian proposal includes several conditions, among them the lifting of sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum, a reduction in the US military presence in the region, the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all Iranian frozen assets, including those held in Qatar.

Araghchi also emphasized that reopening the strategic waterway would require recognition of a new shipping route established by Iran in coordination with Oman, as well as the closure of other routes.

He made clear that the arrangements for maritime traffic through the strait were an essential part of Iran’s proposal and that the reopening process would have to take account of the new route and the understandings reached between Iran and Oman.

The foreign minister further stressed that Tehran sought an end to the war and the cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon. He said efforts to end the conflict should not be confined to one front while fighting continued elsewhere in the region.

Iran prepared for all possible scenarios

Turning to the prospect of renewed military confrontation, Araghchi said Iran was not ruling out the possibility of another war and was prepared for all scenarios.

“We do not rule out any possibility regarding the outbreak of war, and we are prepared for all scenarios,” he said.

He explained that Iran had used the period following the previous confrontation to strengthen its military capabilities, upgrade its equipment, address vulnerabilities and test new weapons.

Araghchi stressed that the country’s armed forces were at the highest level of readiness and that Iran was fully prepared to respond to any renewed military action.

He also acknowledged the impact of US economic pressure on Iran, but insisted that such pressure would not force the country to surrender or abandon its positions.

“We will continue to stand firm and resist, and we will overcome this difficult phase through our own capabilities,” he said.