 Iranian army warns US against renewed military adventurism, says war could spread across region

TEHRAN — Iranian Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia has warned the United States against launching another military adventure in the region, stressing that any renewed aggression would expand the geographical scope of war and its consequences would not remain under Washington’s control.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Akraminia said the Iranian Army was closely monitoring US military movements across the region while continuously strengthening its combat readiness.

“Given the US president’s notorious record of betraying diplomacy, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, without trusting or paying attention to the enemy’s actions, is relentlessly working to enhance its combat readiness,” he wrote.

The spokesman emphasized that Iran’s Armed Forces were pursuing their military preparedness without allowing US movements or actions to distract them from their ongoing efforts to strengthen their defensive capabilities.

“We are carefully monitoring US movements in the region,” Akraminia added.

Warning against further escalation, the Iranian Army spokesman said that if the US president once again embarked on a military adventure in the region under the influence of threats and inducements offered by the Zionists, the consequences would extend far beyond the initial battlefield.

“If the US president once again embarks on another adventure in the region through threats and inducements offered by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a wider geographical area, and its end will not be in his hands,” he warned.

