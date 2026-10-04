Sayyadmanesh ruled out for four weeks with hamstring injury

TEHRAN - Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, with the Iranian forward set to miss Lech Poznan’s next nine matches.

Sayyadmanesh picked up the injury to his biceps femoris muscle during one of Lech Poznan’s recent training sessions. Head coach Niels Frederiksen confirmed the setback after Saturday’s 2-2 friendly draw against Energie Cottbus.

“Allahyar’s situation is serious. He is out because of a hamstring injury. We expect him to be sidelined for around four weeks, and after four weeks he should return to the team. It is not good news, but that is football,” Frederiksen said in an interview with the club’s television channel.

The injury comes at a particularly difficult time for Lech Poznan, who are entering a busy stretch of the season. If Sayyadmanesh follows the expected recovery timeline, he will miss nine consecutive matches across domestic and European competitions.

Among those fixtures are three UEFA Europa League matches against Bayer Leverkusen, Sunderland and Benfica. He is also expected to miss Ekstraklasa games against Slask Wroclaw, Korona Kielce, Legia Warsaw, Wisla Krakow and Zaglebie Lubin, as well as a Polish Cup tie against Siarka. UEFA’s official fixture list confirms Lech’s upcoming Europa League meetings with Leverkusen, Sunderland and Benfica.