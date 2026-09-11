Iran expands trade footprint with 7 new commercial attachés

TEHRAN- Akbar Godari in Oman, Reza Bagherifard in Afghanistan, Mahmoud Eskandari in Belarus, Mohsen Montazeri in Malaysia, Seif-Ali Zarbi in Russia, Dariush Vossoughi in Turkey, and Mojtaba Moulaei Moein in India have been introduced as Iran's commercial attachés to begin operations in target markets.

According to a report by IRNA from the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, the Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, while emphasizing the necessity of adopting a new, creative, and macro-oriented approach to developing export markets, called for identifying new capacities, protecting trade opportunities, and creating new grounds for the growth of the country's trade exchanges.

Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, in a meeting with seven selected commercial attachés ready for deployment, stressed the need for a transformation in the approach to developing export markets and designing creative initiatives tailored to the capacities of each market.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade emphasizing that commercial attachés must view their responsibilities with a macro and development-oriented perspective, said: "The role of a commercial attaché is not limited to following up on routine affairs; rather, they must, through precise understanding of the target market, its trade capacities, and requirements, create new grounds for export development and increased trade exchanges."

According to Dehghan Dehnavi, commercial attachés must, while establishing effective communication with traders and economic actors, help increase the effectiveness of Iran's presence in target markets by identifying obstacles, facilitating trade processes, and offering practical solutions.

He considered access to accurate and up-to-date trade information and data as one of the requirements for attachés' activities and added: "Continuous communication of attachés with the domestic sphere, the organization's specialized offices, and relevant bodies is an undeniable necessity, as it paves the way for timely transfer of information and utilization of the latest trade capacities and opportunities."

The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran also listed the protection of existing trade opportunities and their development as other priorities of commercial attachés and stated: "Preserving existing markets is as important as entering new markets, and planning must be made to safeguard the opportunities created and deepen trade relations with these markets."

Subsequently, Morteza Salehi, Deputy of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, emphasized the necessity of coordination between attachés and embassies, relevant bodies, economic institutions, and various centers in target countries, saying: "Coordination and synergy among these entities, along with the specialized capabilities of attachés, will help increase the effectiveness of their activities."

According to the official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, utilizing past experiences and leveraging creativity and initiative to create new opportunities are among the requirements for attachés' activities under the new conditions of the country's foreign trade.

MA