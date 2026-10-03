Iran dismantles four sabotage networks in Kerman Province: Intelligence Ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced on Saturday that security forces have identified and dismantled four organized sabotage networks linked to the American-Zionist front in Sirjan, Kerman Province, arresting dozens of operatives.

In an official statement, the ministry said that following tip-offs from local citizens and sustained intelligence monitoring, security personnel in the provincial intelligence department carried out a successful operation against mercenary rings seeking to disrupt public security and damage public and private property.

The statement detailed that 31 individuals affiliated with the organized networks were taken into custody during the operation.

According to the Intelligence Ministry, the operatives were organized under titles designed to attract teenagers and youth, with specific task distributions and operational plans aimed at orchestrating street unrest in response to hostile calls for riots.

Security forces discovered that the networks had produced large quantities of Molotov cocktails and manufactured tools specifically meant to destroy urban surveillance cameras and state infrastructure in preparation for widespread street vandalism.

The ministry further noted that elements within these networks had previously engaged in violent acts during the foreign-backed riots in late December and early January. Those past actions included setting fire to the local governorate building, vandalizing banks and government offices, damaging public and personal property, destroying surveillance systems, and launching targeted attacks on police stations aimed at seizing firearms and weapons.

Iranian security and intelligence agencies have repeatedly affirmed their resolve to counter foreign-directed plots and safeguard national stability against acts of sabotage sponsored by adversarial intelligence apparatuses.

