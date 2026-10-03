TEHRAN — In the latest joint X Space broadcast co-hosted by the Tehran Times and Sputnik, military analyst Mikael Valtersson—a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces specializing in air defense, former defense politician, and chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats—provided an incisive assessment of shifting global strategic realities.

Valtersson detailed Russia's undeniable air superiority in Ukraine, the severe depletion of European military stockpiles, and the profound economic and strategic defeat suffered by the United States in its military confrontation with Iran. Highlighting the collapse of Western security narratives, Valtersson underscored how Washington's reckless interventions have eroded American soft power, exposed NATO's structural vulnerabilities, and accelerated the long-term contraction of the U.S. military footprint across the Middle East.

Sputnik Question: Following the quiet abandonment of Ukraine's publicized 40-day drone campaign, how have the air war dynamics shifted between Russia and Ukraine—particularly given reports that Russian reconnaissance and jet-powered drones are flying virtually unopposed over Kyiv to film strike impacts in high quality, while sustained strikes target Odesa's port infrastructure?

The Ukrainian 40-day drone campaign was a classic PR stunt designed for Western public consumption. Once it failed to paralyze Russia's economy or force political concessions, Kyiv simply ceased mentioning it altogether. Western media coverage remains egregiously biased, seizing on isolated incidents to accuse Russia of targeting civilians while ignoring major Russian operational successes. In reality, civilian casualty rates in Ukraine remain remarkably low compared to military losses—a standard of restraint that should be commended in modern warfare.

Russian air superiority across the theater is absolute and manifest. Ukraine possesses a critical deficit of high-end air defense assets, such as Patriot missile batteries, which are rationed sparingly to protect select high-value sites in Kyiv. Furthermore, Ukraine lacks the medium-level air defense systems necessary to counter Russia's newer jet-powered drones, leading to at least a tripling of successful drone penetrations. The sight of Russian reconnaissance drones loitering over Kyiv to capture high-resolution strike footage highlights this total air defense breakdown.

Beyond the capital, key maritime hubs like Odesa demonstrate the extent of Ukrainian vulnerability. Russia's daily, sustained strike campaign against Ukrainian shipping and harbor infrastructure in Odesa has proceeded virtually unopposed for three months, devastating Ukraine's grain export capacity and striking a fatal blow to its national economy.

Tehran Times Question: U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the war in Iran could be concluded within two weeks. Given Iran's capture of a second U.S. unmanned submarine in the Strait of Hormuz and the heavy expenditure of U.S. air defense interceptors during Iranian strikes on Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti air base, what is the reality of Washington's military posture and strategic standing?

The claim that the war with Iran will end in two weeks is completely detached from military reality. Such a timeframe would require the United States to offer Iran an extraordinarily favorable deal, as Tehran holds the superior strategic position and will not accept a bad peace arrangement.

Trump faces mounting domestic political pressure over soaring fuel prices and impending midterm election losses, leaving Washington with minimal leverage. Trump's bombastic statements—claiming Iran is "totally destroyed" and declaring the "greatest victory in world history"—indicate that he is either becoming demented or simply lying, as his assertions directly contradict operational facts on the ground.

Tactically and technologically, a strategic deadlock has set in that favors Tehran. Iran's capture of a second U.S. unmanned submarine in the Strait of Hormuz represents a major intelligence harvest, providing Iranian engineers direct access to advanced American technology. Operationally, the limits of American air defense were laid bare during the Iranian attack on Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti air base. U.S. forces expended an immense volume of interceptors—firing approximately 70 Patriot missiles and over 12 THAAD interceptors—yet Iranian missiles still penetrated the defense grid, destroying or damaging around 10 aircraft. Washington cannot sustain this rate of interceptor expenditure without compromising its global force posture. Ultimately, this war represents a catastrophic strategic defeat for U.S. influence, missile reserves, and global soft power, while significantly elevating the strategic standing of both Iran and China.

Sputnik Question: What realistic military options remain for European nations seeking to sustain Ukraine, given the severe exhaustion of Western weapon stockpiles, unsustainable Ukrainian casualty figures, a dark winter outlook, and rising political volatility within Europe?

European nations have virtually no viable military options left to alter the war's trajectory. European defense inventories are thoroughly drained, and because the United States must prioritize replenishing its own critically depleted stockpiles, Europe cannot expect American rearmament assistance for years. At best, European aid can temporarily delay a complete Ukrainian military collapse, but it cannot support effective offensive operations.

The human toll on Ukraine is mathematically unsustainable. Citing data acknowledged by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk from Ukrainian military sources, Ukraine is losing roughly 28,000 soldiers per month to deaths and severe injuries—totaling approximately 325,000 casualties per year. In the territory currently controlled by Kyiv, the population is probably below 20 million, with two million men actively dodging military service. Ukraine is exhausting its human reserves far faster than it can draft replacement personnel, pointing toward a dark and difficult winter as Russian forces methodically strike critical logistics and energy infrastructure. While reckless political rhetoric from European elites carries risks of unintended escalation reminiscent of 1914, shifting domestic political dynamics—such as the growth of AfD and BSW in Germany and the National Rally in France—will likely force a significant reduction in European military backing for Kyiv in the years ahead.

Tehran Times Question: How are Washington's claims of maintaining complete control over the Strait of Hormuz received by the European public, and how is energy inflation shaping European attitudes toward U.S. foreign policy?

Mikael Valtersson Answer: Official assertions by the U.S. administration that it controls the Strait of Hormuz and that commercial shipping has returned to normal are treated as a complete joke by the European public. If an election for U.S. president were held in Europe today, Donald Trump would receive perhaps 5 to 10 percent of the vote, reflecting deep public cynicism toward official Washington narratives. Unlike the heavily slanted coverage of Ukraine, European media reporting on the Middle East has been noticeably more neutral, allowing citizens to see through American propaganda.

Furthermore, Western public perception of Iran has shifted noticeably. Prior to the war, European discourse focused almost exclusively on human rights allegations; today, public debate centers on Iranian resilience and the realization that Washington's military aggression was a grave error. The public increasingly views the conflict as a blunder driven not by American or European security interests, but by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's desperate attempt to avoid domestic prosecution and prison. Economically, European citizens are suffering under severe energy inflation. Having cut off cheap Russian energy due to sanctions, Europe exposed itself to global market shocks resulting from Middle Eastern volatility. While European governments temporarily buffered price spikes through domestic tax cuts on fuel, long-term economic damage remains inevitable, fueling public resentment against both Washington and European political elites.

Sputnik Question: How valid are Western accusations regarding Russian hybrid threats, and under international law, what legal rights does Russia possess to target European supply lines directly sustaining Ukraine's war effort?

Accusations regarding hybrid warfare merely highlight Europe's profound internal security vulnerabilities. European governments lack the security infrastructure and manpower needed to guard their vast industrial and economic assets, leaving localized vulnerabilities exposed to disruption.

Under established international law, European states have long since crossed the threshold into active co-belligerency. European governments do not merely offer passive sympathy; they provide direct budgetary support, heavy combat systems, operational training, intelligence, and equipment repair services. European direct budget support is the absolute operational backbone of the Ukrainian state; if Western economic budget support were withdrawn, the Ukrainian economy would collapse within three to six months, completely destroying its capability to maintain a defense. Drawing a historical parallel to U.S. material support for the British Empire prior to World War II and Germany's subsequent declaration of war, Russia possesses full legal justification under international law to target European logistical vectors and military infrastructure sustaining the enemy war effort.

Tehran Times Question: What does the permanent withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Iraq signal regarding the durability and strategic utility of American military bases across the Middle East?

The permanent withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq signals a structural decline in the American regional presence. Far from acting as strategic assets or instruments of deterrence, U.S. facilities across the Middle East have transformed into acute strategic liabilities and prime targets for regional defense forces.

For regional host nations, housing American facilities has backfired spectacularly. Rather than securing U.S. protection, regional host states have found their local infrastructure exposed to collateral damage and military strikes during broader regional escalations. Crucially, regional leaders feel deep resentment toward Washington's unilateral behavior; Gulf state politicians have openly complained that they were not even consulted or informed prior to U.S. strikes, learning through media reports that American forces had launched attacks from or near their sovereign territory without their knowledge. As regional allies realize that hosting American bases yields zero security benefits while incurring enormous security costs, they will increasingly demand the removal of U.S. troops, permanently diminishing Washington's military footprint in the region.

