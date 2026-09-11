Iran beat Chinese Taipei at 2026 AVC Volleyball Continental C'ship QFs

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18) at 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Continental Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh led Iran with425 points, while Yu-Chen Chang from Chinese Taipei collected 18 points for Chinese Taipei.

Iran will play Australia in semifinals on Saturday.

The winning team will earn a direct quota place for the 2028 Summer Olympics, while the top three finishers will secure qualification spots for the 2027 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Cup.