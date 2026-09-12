Iran advance to 2026 AVC Volleyball Continental C'ship final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Australia 3-1 (25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-22) at the 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Continental Championship semifinals on Saturday.

Ali Hajipour and Pouriya Hossein Khanzadeh scored 20 points apiece for Iran, while Lorenzo Pope scored 18 for Australia.

Team Melli will play winners of Japan and South Korea in the final match on Sunday.

The winning team will earn a direct quota place for the 2028 Summer Olympics, while the top three finishers will secure qualification spots for the 2027 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Cup.