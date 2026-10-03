Oral, dental health campaign to be held

TEHRAN – The national oral and dental health campaign is scheduled to be held from October 17 to 23 nationwide, focusing on training, self-care, and prevention.

The week-long event will be held under the theme ‘Don’t forget two times two, brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day’, the health ministry’s website reported.

As the campaign primarily focuses on students, the health ministry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, will conduct oral health education at schools to improve the knowledge of children and families about oral health.

With the help of student health ambassadors and healthcare providers at school, they will teach students about proper nutrition and how to brush and floss their teeth correctly.

The health ministry is also planning to benefit from the capacity of dental offices, mass media, and social media to hold educational and preventive programs related to oral health for the promotion of self-care and enhancement of oral health literacy among the public.

In the past Iranian year, the program was held in some 34,000 schools, providing services to more than three million students across the country, IRNA quoted Zahra Qorbani, a health ministry official, as saying in January.

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated every year on March 20 to empower people with the tools and knowledge to prevent and control oral diseases, which affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide.

It encourages people to look after their oral health by adopting a good oral hygiene routine and managing risk factors.

Themed ‘A Happy Mouth Is… A Happy Life’, WOHD 2026 spotlighted oral health as the foundation of lifelong well-being — from a baby’s first teeth to maintaining a healthy smile in older age.

MT/MG