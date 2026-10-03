Iranian wrestler Emami snatches gold in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Yones Emami from Iran won a gold medal in wrestling in the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday.

He defeated Japan’s Yoshinosuke Aoyagi 9-5 in the final bout of men’s freestyle 74kg.

Emami had previously defeated Indian Sagar Jaglan, Uzbekistan’s Razambek Jamalov and Kazakhstan’s Nurkozha Kaipanov before booking his place in the final bout.

The bronze medals went to Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin and Kaipanov.

Emami’s gold was Iran’s 17th gold in the Games.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein