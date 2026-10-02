Iran’s Zare claims gold in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Amirhossein Zare of Iran won a gold medl in wrestling at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday.

Zare defeated China’s Buheeerdun 12-2 in the final bout of the men’s freestyle 125kg.

Bronze medals were won by Shamil Sharipov from Bahrain and Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek.

Zare had defeated Turkmenistan’s Zyyamuhammet Saparov 11-7, Japanese Taiki Yamamoto10-0 and Kassimbek on his way to the final match.

Zare’s gold is Iran’s 14th gold medal in the Games.

Wrestling at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at Inae Sports Center.