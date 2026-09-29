Ali Davoudi collects Iran’s 10th gold at Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Ali Davoudi won the gold medal in the men’s +110kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Davoudi lifted 206kg in the snatch and 260kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 466kg, securing the top spot on the podium.

Iraq’s Ali Ammar Yusur Rubaiawi claimed the silver medal with a total of 465kg, lifting 219kg in the snatch and 246kg in the clean and jerk.

The bronze medal went to Bahrain’s Gor Minasyan, who recorded a total of 440kg with lifts of 205kg in the snatch and 235kg in the clean and jerk.

Ali Alipour had earlier won gold in the men’s 95kg category.

Davoudi’s victory brought Iran’s gold-medal tally at the Games to 10.