Iran female weightlifter Beheshti takes bronze in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Mahsa Beheshti from Iran won a bronze medal in weightlifting in the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday.

Beheshti, 17-year-old, achieved a snatch of 113kg, clean and jerk of 146kg, and a total of 259kg in the women's 86kg category.

Wu Yan of China won the gold medal with a snatch of 124kg, clean and jerk of 149kg, and a total of 273kg.

Bahrain’s Alina Marushchak claimed the silver medal with a snatch of 124kg, clean and jerk of 148kg, and a total of 272kg.

Reyhaneh Karimi from Iran had previously won the bronze medal in the women’s 77kg category.