Iran’s Karimi snatches historic bronze at 2026 Asian Games
September 27, 2026 - 13:50
TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Reyhaneh Karimi won the bronze medal in the women’s 77kg category at the Nagoya Asian Games, recording 107kg in the snatch, 136kg in the clean and jerk, and a total of 243kg.
Karimi’s podium finish made history as she became the first Iranian woman weightlifter to win a medal at the Asian Games.
China’s Renxiu He captured the gold medal with a total lift of 258kg, while Kazakhstan’s Ayanat Zhumagali secured silver after finishing with a combined total of 246kg.
Karimi’s performance adds a historic chapter to Iranian women’s weightlifting and gives the country its first women’s weightlifting medal at the Asian Games.
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