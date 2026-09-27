Iran’s Karimi snatches historic bronze at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Reyhaneh Karimi won the bronze medal in the women’s 77kg category at the Nagoya Asian Games, recording 107kg in the snatch, 136kg in the clean and jerk, and a total of 243kg.

Karimi’s podium finish made history as she became the first Iranian woman weightlifter to win a medal at the Asian Games.

China’s Renxiu He captured the gold medal with a total lift of 258kg, while Kazakhstan’s Ayanat Zhumagali secured silver after finishing with a combined total of 246kg.

Karimi’s performance adds a historic chapter to Iranian women’s weightlifting and gives the country its first women’s weightlifting medal at the Asian Games.