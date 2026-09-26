Iran’s men’s kabaddi snatch silver at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s national kabaddi team secured the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after suffering a 40–34 defeat to India in the final at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium.

The two teams produced a closely fought first half, with the score remaining tight throughout. Iran managed to maintain a one-point advantage in the closing minutes, heading into halftime with an 18–17 lead.

Iran started the second half strongly and managed to preserve their advantage for a spell. However, the contest once again became an even battle, with the two sides level at 21–21.

India then capitalized on mistakes by the Iranian players in the closing stages, turning the momentum in their favor and eventually securing a 40–34 victory.

Despite the defeat, Iran’s strong campaign earned the team a silver medal at the Asian Games.

The Iranian men’s national kabaddi team was coached by Navab Tazehqaleh.