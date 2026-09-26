South Pars ready for sustainable gas production in winter

TEHRAN- An official said: The South Pars Gas Complex, with the successful completion of overhaul operations at its refineries, has become ready for maximum and sustainable gas processing to meet the country’s needs during the cold months of the year.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the Ministry of Oil, Gholam Abbas Hosseini, CEO of the South Pars Gas Complex Company, regarding the key role of the central workshop and domestic specialists in this year’s overhaul, said: The South Pars Gas Complex, with the successful completion of overhaul operations at its refineries, has become ready for maximum and sustainable gas processing to meet the country’s needs during the cold months of the year.

Hosseini, referring to the completion of overhaul operations at the complex’s twelve refineries, added: Given the upcoming limitations, six refineries were included in maintenance programs, and these operations were completed according to schedule and in compliance with safety requirements and standards. The refineries of the South Pars Gas Complex have entered the path of sustainable and maximum production of the gas needed by the country with full readiness.

He continued: This year’s overhaul was carried out with the aim of increasing operational readiness, maintaining equipment reliability, and providing suitable conditions for continued gas processing during the cold months, and in this process, the preparation of key equipment and strategic facilities of the refineries was seriously pursued.

The CEO of the South Pars Gas Complex Company, emphasizing the role of domestic capability in the successful implementation of these programs, stated: A significant part of the maintenance activities was carried out by relying on domestic capacities, the knowledge and experience of the complex’s specialists, and innovative measures, and the complex’s central workshop, with its capability in repairing, rebuilding, and manufacturing parts and equipment, played an effective role in supporting the overhaul operations.

Hosseini continued: Utilizing domestic capacities, in addition to supporting production continuity, has provided the ground for increasing operational readiness and reducing dependence on foreign resources, and the South Pars Gas Complex prioritizes the maximum use of the capacity of domestic companies, manufacturers, and Iranian specialists.

Referring to the importance of continued gas production during the cold months, he noted: We hope that with the readiness created at the complex’s refineries, during the cold months we will be able to provide the national grid with maximum gas processing and production capacity in a stable and uninterrupted manner and serve the noble people of our country.

The CEO of the South Pars Gas Complex Company, emphasizing the importance of continued energy consumption management and consumers’ cooperation with gas industry workers, said: Alongside the gas industry’s efforts to ensure sustainable energy supply, consumption management by consumers and the people’s cooperation with gas industry workers is especially important, and it is expected that dear compatriots, especially during the cold days of the year, will prioritize observing the consumption pattern, saving, and optimal gas use so that the possibility of sustainable enjoyment of this national blessing is provided for all.

MA