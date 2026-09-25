TEHRAN — In a move that underscores a dramatic retreat from independent diplomacy toward subservience to the US regional agenda, Colombia’s newly inaugurated right-wing administration has unilaterally severed diplomatic ties with Iran.

The decision, enacted by President Abelardo de la Espriella on September 19, marks a sharp departure from the balanced, multipolar foreign policy pursued under former President Gustavo Petro. While Bogota has framed the move under the guise of “hemispheric national security,” diplomatic observers view the measure as a choreographed political concession aimed at currying favor with the United States and demonstrating alignment with its policies.

In an effort to rationalize its decision, the Colombian Foreign Ministry released a statement accusing Iran of maintaining connections with “narco-terrorist groups that threaten the security of the country.”

Yet, as with similar anti-Iran rhetoric recycled in Washington and Tel Aviv, Bogota failed to present a shred of credible evidence, intelligence briefing, or verifiable data to substantiate its sweeping accusations.

Tehran fires back: ‘Hypocritical deflection’

Reacting swiftly to Bogota’s hostile posturing, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement on Friday, categorically rejecting Colombia’s unfounded allegations and condemning the abrupt rupture of bilateral diplomatic relations that span more than half a century.

The ministry stated in a statement that Bogota’s baseless accusations and simultaneous severance of diplomatic ties violate the foundational principle of mutual respect and run counter to the interests of both nations.

“It is evident that none of the claims put forward by the Colombian government to justify this decision are valid or logical,” the statement emphasized, noting that the decision was adopted “solely under the direct influence of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

Turning the spotlight onto Bogota’s own deep-seated domestic crisis, the statement underscored that Colombia—which, by undeniable evidence, remains heavily influenced by illicit drug production and distribution cartels and effectively operates as part of the transnational narco-terrorism network across the Americas and beyond—is in no moral or legal position to lecture other sovereign states on terrorism and narcotics.

The ministry further stressed that such “hypocritical deflection cannot absolve the Colombian government of its international responsibility” regarding its complicity in the trafficking of massive narcotics shipments worldwide, including to Iran.

Highlighting a recent high-profile case, the ministry revealed that Iranian law enforcement seized a 55-kilogram shipment of pure Colombian cocaine in Tehran in September, which had been directly trafficked into the country by a network linked to influential Colombian figures. It described the seizure as one of the latest exposed cases of transnational organized crime attributed to Colombian networks.

The statement noted that rather than resorting to a hasty and hostile diplomatic rupture, relevant Colombian authorities were expected, under their international legal obligations, to cooperate with Iran in identifying the primary elements involved in trafficking this illicit consignment and similar shipments to Iran and the wider region.

The ministry concluded by warning that Iran reserves the right to take necessary measures in defense of its national interests in response to Bogota’s unjustified and hostile stance.

Strategic absurdity and logical fallacies

Tehran’s firm response highlights what political analysts describe as glaring logical fallacies and strategic absurdity behind Bogota’s claims.

First, there is the deeply flawed narrative regarding counter-narcotics. The insinuation that Iran—a nation that sits on the frontline of global counter-narcotics efforts and has sacrificed thousands of security personnel in combating transnational drug cartels originating from South Asia—would align itself with Latin American drug syndicates defies strategic logic. Tehran’s comprehensive counter-narcotics record is routinely acknowledged by international organizations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Bogota’s attempt to project its own decades-long struggle with organized crime onto an external actor thousands of kilometers away is widely seen as an expedient deflection.

Second, regarding the instrumentalization of “hemispheric security,” this phrase is historically synonymous with the Monroe Doctrine—a framework long used to justify external interference in the sovereign affairs of Latin American nations. By invoking this outdated paradigm without tangible proof, the De la Espriella government is simply parroting long-debunked talking points crafted by hawkish think-tanks in Washington to justify isolating independent nations in the Global South.

Bogota further sought to legitimize its unilateral rupture by dragging extra-regional geopolitical disputes into bilateral affairs, lambasting Tehran for allegedly “blocking maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz” and “attacking countries in the Middle East.”

This claim completely reverses cause and effect, ignoring basic realities in West Asian waters.

As a guarantor of maritime security, Iran has historically served as the primary anchor of peace, stability, and navigation security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian naval forces have consistently safeguarded commercial shipping lanes against piracy and unauthorized foreign military incursions. Accusations of “blocking traffic” deliberately ignore that any security measures enforced by Iran are fully grounded in international maritime law, innocent passage regulations, and the sovereign right to defend its territorial waters against unilateral foreign provocations.

Furthermore, regarding legitimate deterrence versus foreign hegemony, framing Iran’s defensive posture as aggression fundamentally misrepresents the regional dynamic. The root cause of regional instability in West Asia is not Iran’s defensive capabilities, but the destabilizing military footprint of the United States and Israel’s unchecked aggression. Iran’s military actions—carried out in full accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter regarding the inherent right of legitimate self-defense—have been calculated, targeted responses to illegal strikes on its diplomatic premises, territorial sovereignty, and national interests. Equating Iran’s defensive deterrence with unprovoked aggression reveals Bogota’s uncritical adoption of Western talking points.

While the Colombian government noted it will maintain consular channels with Tehran, the abrupt severing of full diplomatic ties reflects an administration eager to dismantle sovereign South–South cooperation in exchange for short-term political alignment with external patrons.