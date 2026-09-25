Culture Minister goes to Russia to advance joint cultural programs

TEHRAN – The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has traveled to Russia to attend the 12th International Forum of United Cultures and advance joint cultural programs between Iran and Russia.

The trip began in St. Petersburg and will continue with a meeting of the two countries’ joint cultural committee and the opening of Iran’s Cultural Week in four Russian cities, ISNA reported.

Salehi arrived in Russia on Thursday, and after a brief stop in Moscow, traveled to St. Petersburg to attend the 12th International Forum of United Cultures. Held under the slogan “United Cultures, Common Values,” the event brings together senior officials and prominent figures from the arts and culture from around 70 countries, including 44 official delegations.

Protecting cultural heritage, expanding international humanitarian cooperation, and the impact of new technologies and artificial intelligence on culture and the creative industries are among the themes of this year’s forum.

Upon arriving in St. Petersburg, the minister described culture as one of the main foundations of relations between nations and governments. “Culture is the bedrock and anchor of lasting relations between nations and governments. Government relations may have their ups and downs, but culture provides a point of support, stability, and continuity,” he said.

Referring to Iran-Russia relations, Salehi said, “We have had, and continue to have, good relations with the Russian government and people.” He added that ties between the two countries had strengthened and broadened in recent years, and culture played a significant role in making those relations more enduring, stable, and extensive.

Salehi also described the planning of Iran’s Cultural Week in Russia as one of the most important initiatives for developing cultural ties between the two countries.

He said that various cultural weeks had been held between Iran and Russia over the past two decades. “Last year Iran hosted a 130-member Russian delegation, including the Russian culture minister and artists. This year, Iran’s Cultural Week in Russia will involve more than 120 Iranian artists and production staff,” he noted.

Noting how this year’s program differs from previous editions, Salehi said, “We have not previously held a cultural week of this kind, with such a range of subjects.” He explained that the program would include specialist forums, exhibitions, music performances, and a film week.

He stressed that the events were not limited to staging a handful of cultural programs; strengthening long-term ties between the two countries was also a priority.

As part of the visit, the Iranian culture minister will meet his Russian counterpart in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The two ministers will then convene a meeting of the joint cultural committee.

Before the committee meeting, three working groups—covering culture, the arts, and tourism—will meet with officials from the relevant agencies in both countries. The results of their discussions will be presented at the meeting of the two culture ministers.

Salehi said that the joint committee would exchange and sign various cooperation documents on culture and the arts, including agreements related to cinema.

He also pointed to the wider geographical reach of this year’s Cultural Week as another distinguishing feature. “In the past, cultural-week programs were generally concentrated in the capitals and held in no more than two cities. This year, the event will take place in four cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Astrakhan,” he underlined.

According to Salehi, holding events in a wider range of cities will help extend the reach and objectives of Iran’s Cultural Week in Russia.

Another item on Salehi’s itinerary is a gathering with faculty members, students and cultural and intellectual figures at St. Petersburg State University. He will speak about culture’s role in relations and the cultural position of the Islamic Republic of Iran within its civilizational sphere.

After completing the first part of his trip, the culture minister will return to Moscow on Sunday to open the special events marking Iran’s Cultural Week in Russia.

An exhibition of Iranian artists’ visual works will open at Moscow’s Museum of Decorative, Applied, and Folk Arts on Monday. The official opening ceremony for Iran’s Cultural Week in Russia will also take place that day, attended by the culture ministers of both countries.

At the ceremony, Iran’s National Orchestra will perform for an audience of Russian guests.

After Moscow, Iran’s cultural program will continue in Kazan. Iranian visual artists will present their work and hold specialist workshops at the Kazan Kremlin complex, while the Pahlavank troupe will also perform.

A 60-member Iranian music ensemble is scheduled to perform on the evening of Wednesday at an Opera Hall in Kazan.

Fourteen Iranian films will also be screened in Moscow, Kazan, and Astrakhan as part of Iran’s Cultural Week. Kazan will host discussions on the film industry and Iran’s progress in the field.

Next Saturday, October 3, Astrakhan will host a concert featuring Iranian instruments. Film screenings and an exhibition of photographs and posters are also planned there.

Alongside these events, specialist forums will address topics including a commemoration of Nizami Ganjavi, written diplomacy, the potential of the Persian language, and the role of Iranologists in strengthening cultural relations. Iranian and Russian professors of Persian language and literature will also discuss ways to improve Persian-language teaching and preserve the language in Russia.

In another part of his remarks, Salehi referred to Iran’s circumstances following the recent war and described cultural diplomacy as an effective approach to Iran’s engagement with the world. He said Iran could use it to convey its identity, which is marked by epic traditions, to audiences around the world.

Iran previously hosted Russian artists for Russia’s Cultural Days last year, while Iran’s Cultural Week was held in Moscow and St. Petersburg three years ago.

Photo: The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi (L) and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Moscow by Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (2nd L) on September 24, 2026.

SS/SAB