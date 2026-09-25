Pezeshkian uses UNGA meetings to press for diplomacy, and regional stability 

TEHRAN– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a series of meetings with senior foreign officials on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, engaging the leaders of Pakistan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Armenia and Bangladesh, as well as the presidents of Switzerland and the European Council, on regional security, diplomacy, bilateral relations and the consequences of the recent conflict involving Iran.

Pezeshkian also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Across the meetings, the Iranian president placed particular emphasis on diplomacy as the means of resolving disputes, while arguing that pressure, unilateral measures and military force cannot provide a durable basis for regional security.

Diplomacy and search for a way out of regional tensions

The meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre focused on the continuing instability in West Asia and the need to prevent further escalation. Pezeshkian called for international efforts to reduce tensions and create conditions for the restoration of regional security, stressing that disputes should be addressed through dialogue, international law and respect for national sovereignty.

Støre expressed concern about continuing instability, and particularly the potential international consequences of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz. He also voiced support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

A similar emphasis emerged from Pezeshkian’s meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. The Iranian president said recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran, including attacks on infrastructure and civilian facilities, were contrary to international law and humanitarian principles.

He nevertheless stressed Tehran’s readiness to develop relations with other countries based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and shared interests.

Parmelin highlighted Switzerland’s experience in diplomatic initiatives and its role as a protecting power for US interests in Iran, expressing his country’s readiness to maintain diplomatic contacts. The two sides agreed on the importance of political and diplomatic mechanisms to prevent another escalation.

Dialogue with Europe

Pezeshkian’s meetings with European officials also addressed the future of relations between Iran and Europe.

In his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Iranian president said Tehran remained open to dialogue but maintained that the United States must honor its commitments if diplomacy is to make meaningful progress. He argued that previous rounds of negotiations had repeatedly been followed by developments that disrupted the diplomatic process and ultimately contributed to war.

Jetten stressed the need for practical mechanisms to overcome existing obstacles in bilateral relations and identified maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz as one of the issues requiring diplomatic attention.

Pezeshkian took a more critical line in his meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, arguing that European governments had diminished their ability to influence international developments by aligning themselves with US policies toward Iran.

He specifically criticized European positions on the snapback mechanism and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying Tehran expected Europe to pursue a more independent approach.

On regional security, Pezeshkian argued that security should ultimately be ensured by the countries of the region, rather than through external intervention.

Relations with neighbors and regional partners

The Iranian president’s meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif centered on bilateral cooperation and regional diplomacy. The two leaders reviewed the implementation of existing agreements and discussed developments affecting regional security, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Peninsula.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to support regional peace and stability and called for continued consultations to prevent conflicts from widening. Sharif, for his part, reaffirmed Islamabad’s readiness to play a constructive role in regional diplomacy and highlighted the importance of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

With Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Pezeshkian discussed Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability as well as the consequences of Israeli attacks. He reaffirmed Iran’s support for an independent and stable Lebanon and said Tehran favored regional cooperation and dialogue while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Salam outlined Beirut’s priorities, including an end to the Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory, the cessation of attacks and the strengthening of the Lebanese state’s authority.

Pezeshkian also met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with the two sides focusing on accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements, particularly those concerning regional transit routes. Both leaders stressed the importance of translating existing understandings into practical cooperation.

Expanding economic and bilateral cooperation

Economic diplomacy was another component of Pezeshkian’s meetings. In talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the two sides discussed expanding economic relations and agreed on the importance of convening the sixth Iran-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission.

Pezeshkian described the relationship with Bangladesh as possessing considerable potential for broader cooperation, while Rahman praised Iran’s assistance to Bangladeshi nationals during the recent crisis.

The meeting also addressed the wider regional situation. Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran would not yield to pressure but would continue engaging internationally on the basis of mutual respect and constructive relations.

A consistent diplomatic message

Taken together, Pezeshkian’s meetings in New York presented a consistent diplomatic message: Iran is seeking engagement with neighboring states, European governments and other international partners while opposing 'coercion, unilateralism and military pressure.'

The meetings also highlighted Tehran’s effort to connect regional security with diplomacy, arguing that lasting stability requires respect for national sovereignty, dialogue and regional mechanisms rather than externally imposed security arrangements.

At the same time, Pezeshkian used his encounters with European officials to press for a reassessment of Europe’s position toward Iran, particularly over the nuclear issue and its relationship with Washington, while meetings with neighboring and regional states focused more heavily on practical cooperation, transit, bilateral agreements and mechanisms for containing regional tensions.

The breadth of the meetings — spanning Europe, South and West Asia and the Caucasus — underscored the Iranian president’s effort at the UN gathering to keep diplomatic channels open while advancing Tehran’s positions on the regional conflict and the future of its international relations.

