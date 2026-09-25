Iran 3x3 basketball win bronze in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s 3x3 basketball team won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya after defeating the Philippines 21–10 in the third-place match.

Iran’s squad featured Mohammad Ghaffari, Basir Momeni, Sarem Jafari, and Mehdi Rahimi. The team narrowly missed the final after losing 14–11 to Qatar in the semifinals.

Earlier in the tournament, Iran advanced to the final four by defeating Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Coached by Mohammad Sistani, the Iranian team showed strong performances throughout the competition and secured a podium finish with a convincing victory over the Philippines.

The bronze medal marked a successful campaign for Iran.