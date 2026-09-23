Mahmoud Nemati wins gold at Nagoya Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iranian karate athlete Mahmoud Nemati won the gold medal in the men’s +84kg karate event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Nemati defeated Hassan Sanad Sufyani of Saudi Arabia 6–3 in the final to claim the Asian Games title.

The Iranian initially fell 2–0 behind, but staged an impressive comeback to turn the match around and secure a 6–3 victory.

Earlier in the competition, Nemati defeated Vatthana Xayasan of Laos 5–0 in the opening round and Tenzing Sherpa of Nepal 5–0 in the semifinal.

A day earlier, his brother Morteza Nemati had won the men’s 75kg gold medal, securing Iran’s first gold of the Games.

Iran topped the karate medal table with two gold and three silver medals.