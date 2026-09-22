Iran’s Asiabari claims silver at 2026 Asian Games Karate

TEHRAN - Aliasghar Asiabari from Iran seized a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games Karate on Tuesday.

Asiabari lost to Jordan’s Mohammad Al’jafari 9-1 in the final match of the Men's Kumite 84 kg.

The bronze medals went to Chung Meng-yu from Chinese Taipei and Qatar’s Abdulla Babikr.

Karate at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 20 to 30 at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan.