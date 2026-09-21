Asghar Farhadi’s “Parallel Tales” to be shown, reviewed in Tehran

TEHRAN – The latest film by the Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, “Parallel Tales,” will be shown at the Adapa Art and Cultural Center in Tehran on Tuesday.

The movie screening will be followed by a review session in the presence of film critics Mehrzad Danesh and Omid Soleymani, ILNA reported.

“Parallel Tales” had its world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival and received a warm welcome from the enthusiastic audience, who gave it a seven-minute ovation.

The film’s stellar cast includes Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Catherine Deneuve, Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney, and Adam Bessa.

Taking its cue from an episode in Krzysztof Kieslowski’s television series “Dekalog,” the Paris-set drama stars Huppert as a reclusive writer who spies incessantly on her neighbors (Cassel, Efira, and Niney) across the street and weaves imaginary stories around its occupants. Fact and fiction collide when a young homeless man (Bessa) hired as home-help unleashes these stories into the real world.

“Parallel Tales” marks Farhadi’s second French-language film after “The Past” with Berenice Bejo, who won the Best Actress award for her performance at Cannes in 2013.

A French-Italian-Belgian coproduction, the film is produced by long-time collaborator Alexandre Mallet-Guy alongside Farhadi and David Levine.

It is the fifth collaboration between Farhadi and Memento Production after “The Past,” Oscar-winner “The Salesman,” “Everybody Knows,” and “A Hero”.

The new film by the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker was shot in Paris during fall 2025. It was released in French theaters concurrently with its Cannes unveiling.

One of Iran's most prominent cinematic voices, Farhadi, 54, is known for his thought-provoking films that explore social issues.

He won the Best Foreign Film Oscar in 2012 for “A Separation” (which was also nominated for Best Screenplay) and once again in 2017 for “The Salesman”.

He has been selected four times in competition at Cannes with “The Past,” “The Salesman,” “Everybody Knows,” and “A Hero”.

“The Salesman” won Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards at Cannes in 2016, and “A Hero” scooped the Grand Prize at the 2021 festival.

“Everybody Knows,” Farhadi’s Spanish-language debut starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, opened and competed at Cannes in 2018.

Farhadi was also selected twice in Berlin. He was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2009 for “About Elly” and the 2011 Golden Bear for “A Separation”.

SS/SAB