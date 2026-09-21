Fandoqlu: Grass skiing amid the mountain landscapes of Ardabil

TEHRAN - High in the green mountains of northwestern Iran, where cool air lingers through the summer and broad meadows stretch across the landscape, Fandoqlu offers an unusual combination of outdoor sport and nature tourism.

Located near the Fandoqlu Forest, about 25 kilometers from Ardabil, the provincial capital, the Fandoqlu Grass Skiing Resort is one of the province's principal destinations for grass skiing.

The resort covers about 90,000 square meters and has facilities designed for the sport, including a cable car and skiing equipment.

Unlike conventional ski resorts, where snow determines the season, Fandoqlu relies on its mountain meadows. Its relatively cool climate makes it particularly suitable for summer outdoor activities, when much of the country experiences considerably warmer conditions.

Grass-skiing competitions have been held at the resort since 2014. During the first half of the year, the complex hosts competitions in disciplines including speed skiing and various spiral events. In recent years, camps for Iran's national grass-skiing team have also been held there. Depending on weather and snow conditions, the resort has occasionally hosted winter skiing competitions as well.

For visitors who are unfamiliar with grass skiing, the attraction is as much about the setting as the sport. The slopes run through a landscape of open green plains and mountain scenery, while the surrounding Fandoqlu region offers a range of natural attractions.

The resort lies in the Namin area, which has a cold climate during much of the year and relatively mild summers. Even in the warmer months, visitors can experience cool mountain air and gentle breezes, making the area a popular destination for escaping the heat of lower-lying regions.

Fandoqlu is also part of a wider tourism circuit that extends well beyond the ski slope. The surrounding area is known for forest landscapes, waterfalls, springs, flower-covered meadows and mineral hot-water springs.

Among the nearby attractions are the Meshe-Sui and Ali-Dashi hot springs, about 15 kilometers from the resort, while Lake Shourabil is about 27 kilometers away. Travelers approaching Fandoqlu along the Ardabil-Astara road can also visit the Heyran road and cable car, as well as the Heyran go-karting track. Bibi Yanlu Forest Park is another option for a forest excursion.

The region also provides access to Ardabil's cultural and historical attractions. The city's historic bazaar is adjacent to the shrine complex of Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Ardabil Anthropology Museum, housed in a historic bathhouse, and the city's archaeology museum offer further opportunities to explore the province's cultural heritage.

Accommodation and food are also available in and around the resort, with hotels, restaurants, barbecue outlets and fast-food establishments serving visitors.

For travelers, Fandoqlu therefore offers something different from a conventional ski destination. A visit can begin on a grassy mountain slope and continue through forests, hot springs and historic sites, turning a sporting outing into a broader journey through the natural and cultural landscape of Ardabil province.

AM