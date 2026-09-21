Iranian armed forces vow stronger response to any new aggression

TEHRAN — Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters have vowed a stronger response to any new act of aggression against the Islamic Republic, saying future attacks would inflict heavy costs on the aggressors, particularly the United States and Israel.

The warning came in a joint statement issued on Monday, September 21, on the eve of the 46th anniversary of the start of the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War, which Iran commemorates annually during Sacred Defense Week.

The statement presented the eight-year war against Iraq’s former Ba’athist regime as a defining episode of national resistance, saying Iran, despite facing military, political, security, and economic pressure from major world powers, preserved its territorial integrity and ultimately forced the aggressors to accept defeat.

According to the statement, the experience of the war, combined with decades of advances in Iran’s defense industry, has significantly strengthened the country’s military capabilities and altered the regional security balance.

The two military bodies said Iran’s Armed Forces have continued to enhance their capabilities through modern technologies while relying on broad public support. They reveald that these capabilities had enabled Iran to inflict substantial damage on US and Israeli military and security infrastructure in West Asia during the conflicts of recent years.

The statement further argued that the developments had changed the region’s prevailing security equations in favor of Iran and the broader Islamic world.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iran’s military command said earlier this week that it had received information indicating that the United States was preparing to resume attacks against Iran, prompting a separate warning that any renewed US assault would be met with retaliation against American positions and interests in the region.

The latest statement did not limit its warning to the United States and Israel, but also referred to their allies and those whom Tehran regards as supporting hostile actions against Iran.

It reaffirmed that Iran’s Army, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the Ministry of Defense, Law Enforcement Forces, Basij volunteer forces and border guards would remain committed to protecting the country’s national interests, the rights of the Iranian people and Iran’s territorial integrity.

The statement said the country’s military and security institutions would not retreat from that mission and vowed that aggressors and those hostile to Iran would face further “bitter defeats.”

The declaration was issued as Iran begins its annual Sacred Defense Week, a period dedicated to commemorating the country’s resistance during the 1980–1988 war and honoring those killed during the conflict. This year’s commemoration is taking place against the backdrop of renewed tensions and continuing military confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The timing of the statement also underscores the central role that the legacy of the Iran-Iraq War continues to play in Iran’s national security discourse, where the conflict is widely presented as an example of national mobilization and resistance under sustained external pressure.

