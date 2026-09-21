TEHRAN — Israeli forces launched a heavy wave of artillery fire, low-altitude air raids, and destructive ground incursions across southern Lebanon on Monday.

The systematic assault marks an escalation in Israeli aggression, underscoring the ineffectiveness of the U.S.-sponsored “Framework Agreement” signed in Washington while American diplomatic cover has enabled continued military expansion across sovereign Lebanese territory.

According to local reports, heavy bombardment pounded multiple towns across the Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun districts.

Israeli artillery heavily targeted Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Meiss al-Jabal, setting several residential homes on fire while an armed drone dropped a stun grenade on Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Shells fell continuously between the town and Mayfadoun as warplanes breached Lebanese airspace at low altitudes, conducting psychological mock raids over Nabatieh.

Airstrikes also slammed into Braachit, Deir Siryan, Wadi al-Salouqi, and Wadi al-Hujeir.

Israeli troops simultaneously carried out controlled detonations inside Blida and Ainata, shaking nearby border communities with massive explosions.

The fresh raids follow incendiary attacks over the weekend, where Israeli forces unleashed illegal white phosphorus munitions across the Tyre countryside.

Shelling ignited widespread blazes in ancient olive groves and citrus orchards around Majdal Zoun and Buyout al-Sayyad. Nearby, artillery pounded Al-Mansouri, Yahmar al-Shaqif, and the outskirts of Wadi Zibqin.

Ground forces reinforced the assault with three Merkava main battle tanks advancing directly into Deir Mimas.

Israeli troops blocked the town entrance, searched civilian homes, and severed local communications by damaging utility poles along the road.

In Bint Jbeil, machine-gun fire rattled Sarbine, while heavy 240mm artillery rounds struck wooded areas near Aita al-Jabal and Haddatha toward Haris.

This military campaign has inflicted severe civilian suffering and structural destruction.

In Debaal, a young child was rushed to the hospital after being severely wounded by unexploded war remnants left behind from earlier fighting.

The incident followed an intentional Israeli airstrike targeting Lebanese paramedics a day prior, demonstrating the occupation’s deliberate pattern of attacking first responders, destroying public infrastructure, and terrorizing local families.

Despite Washington’s claims of mediating a phased Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment, Tel Aviv maintains an unlawful presence behind its self-declared “Yellow Line” buffer zone.

Thousands of ceasefire violations have been documented as Israeli forces attempt to depopulate border villages through violence.

Lebanese officials warn that these persistent incursions threaten regional security, while local communities have remained steadfast.