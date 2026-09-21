Iland Mega-Project Faces Prolonged Delivery

Designed as a 1,400-hectare premier tourism and economic zone on the Tehran–Saveh Highway, the Iland mega-project remains focused primarily on delivering Phase 1 nearly two decades after inception.

The Iland master plan covers 44 designated land uses, combining commercial, recreational, residential, sports, and educational zones. Designed to leverage its proximity to the capital, the project aimed to create roughly 30,000 direct permanent jobs upon full delivery. Nevertheless, site progress has been slow since its 2007 inception, revealing a persistent gap between initial projections and operational delivery, particularly when compared to mature destinations like Kish and Qeshm.

Addressing execution delays, Mohammad Bigdeli, CEO of Tourism Bank, emphasized: "Large-scale tourism developments are critical for national employment and domestic tourism. The banking sector's financing approach focuses on expediting foundational works to move projects into revenue-generating, operational phases that justify invested capital.



