Meeting highlights Central Bank, banking network readiness for international challenges

TEHRAN- The Deputy for International Relations of the Central Bank, emphasizing the need for the banking network’s readiness to face rapid international developments, said: Close communication between the Central Bank and the banking network, and using the experience of experts and specialists, can lead to synergy, finding effective solutions to problems, and forward-looking planning in international banking interactions.

According to an IRNA report citing the Central Bank, Abolfazl Koodei, at the third meeting of the international relations deputies of the banking network, described brainstorming and exchanging views on the latest international developments as among the goals of the meeting and said: Part of the Central Bank’s measures and activities in the international field, in line with issues related to the activities of banks and economic and commercial actors, is pursued in these meetings, and in these meetings the experiences of other banks can be used.

Koodei described hearing the views, opinions, and suggestions of managers and colleagues in the international field of banks as another goal of the meeting and said: These views are used both in policymaking and decision-making in the international field and in solving the issues and problems of banks.

He emphasized: The Central Bank is ready to receive the issues raised by banks and use them in the decision-making and decision-taking process.

Koodei, referring to the speed of international developments and existing restrictions, emphasized the need for the banking network’s readiness to face new conditions and said: While predicting trends, we must manage the risks and consequences of new developments through brainstorming and cooperation.

The Deputy for International Relations of the Central Bank, emphasizing the importance of brainstorming and close interaction between the Central Bank and the banking network, stated: It is expected that in these meetings, in addition to examining issues and problems, existing experiences will be used to provide new and effective solutions.

In conclusion, Koodei emphasized: Close communication between the Central Bank and the banking network, as well as experts and specialists who have valuable experience in this field, can lead to significant synergy, finding effective solutions to problems, and planning with a view to the future in international banking interactions.

At this meeting, issues and topics in the international field were raised, and the attendees presented their suggestions and solutions. The third meeting and gathering of the international relations deputies of the banking network was hosted by Bank Mellat.

EF/MA