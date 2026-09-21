Tech companies to showcase achievements at Uzbekistan’s InnoWeek

TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based companies will present their latest innovations and products at the International Week of Innovative Ideas (InnoWeek 2026), scheduled to be held from October 27 to 29 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Organized by the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Uzbekistan, this year’s exhibition is themed ‘Advanced Innovations for a Changing World’.

The 2026 exhibition will focus on Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, biotechnology and biomedicine, green energy and environmental technology, industrial engineering and advanced manufacturing, pharmaceutical and medical tools, agriculture, water and energy, mining, construction industry, chemicals and petrochemicals, and information technology.

The exhibition will bring together scientists, startup founders, investors, and government representatives.

The event serves as a great opportunity for Iranian delegation to attend panel discussions, seminars, roundtables, showcase the achievements and capabilities of the Iranian companies, and hold B2B meetings.

The exhibition also includes startup competitions, masterclasses, training sessions and direct meetings with potential investors.

The International Week of Innovative Ideas has been held since 2018 with the aim of accelerating innovative development in Uzbekistan, promoting innovations and technologies in all sectors of the economy, as well as developing human capital, science and innovation.

Joint scientific research

This year, the second joint call of the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan supported the implementation of 10 research projects.

It aimed to promote international scientific collaboration, improve the quality of joint research, and utilize the technological capacity of the two countries.

It would be allocated on a competitive basis for scientific and technical programs and projects in the fields of Environment and Agriculture; Water saving and irrigation technologies; Gene editing for drought- and salt-tolerant plants; Desertification and dust reduction; Material Sciences; Exploration and processing of rare earth elements; Advanced materials; and Mining and metallurgy.

The grant amounted to 30 billion rials (some $13,000) for each research project for at most three years; in case the Iranian researcher has published scientific articles in Q1 or Q2 journals or has joint ownership of a patent with an Uzbek researcher, the grant would total 40 billion rials (around $17.3).

In November 2025, Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev discussed ways to promote scientific and technological collaborations.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev voiced Tashkent’s readiness to develop cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored the significance of fostering academic and scientific relations between the two countries. He also invited the Uzbek official to pay a visit to Iran. The two sides highlighted strengthening science diplomacy and bilateral ties.

MT/MG