ShanghaiRanking GRAS 2026 rank Iranian universities across 33 academic subjects

TEHRAN – Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) has evaluated Iranian institutions across 33 out of 57 academic subjects in the fields of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

ShanghaiRanking first introduced the world university rankings by academic subjects in 2009, which was officially renamed ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) in 2016.

GRAS is based on nine objective indicators grouped into five categories: World-Class Faculty, World-Class Research Output, High-Quality Research, Research Impact, and International Collaboration. Each year, GRAS presents around 20,000 subject units from approximately 2,000 universities across some 100 countries and regions.

Iranian universities had a better performance in Engineering and Medical Sciences with 70 and 24 subjects, respectively. The rankings in the five mentioned fields are as follows.

Natural Sciences

In Mathematic subject, Iran University of Science and Technology (with a global ranking of 201-300) is placed first. Amirkabir University of Technology, Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad rank second (301-400).

University of Tehran has a global ranking of 151-200 in Geography; it ranks 301-400 in Atmospheric Science.

University of Science and Technology of Mazandaran, with a global ranking of 401-500, is the only Iranian university ranked in Physics subjects.

---------------- Engineering

There are four institutions ranked in the Mathematical Engineering subject. Imam Khomeini International University and Shiraz University (both ranked 201-300). Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran jointly ranked 301-400.

In the Electrical and Electronic Engineering subject, Sharif University of Technology (201-300), Shiraz University (301-400), and University of Tehran (401-500) are ranked first to third.

University of Tehran ranks 151-200 in the Automation and Control subject. Sharif University of Technology ranks 201-300 in Telecommunication Engineering subject.

Instruments Science and Technology subject, Sharif University of Technology, Shiraz University of Technology, and University of Tehran are placed first, ranking 101-150 globally. Iran University of Sciences and Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Shiraz University, and University of Tabriz rank 201-300. Amirkabir University of Technology and K.N. Toosi University of Technology rank 301-400

In Computer Science and Engineering, Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran rank 401-500.

In Civil Engineering, Iran University of Science and Technology is placed first with a global ranking of 51-75. Amirkabir University of Technology and University of Tehran rank 101-150. Sharif University of Technology and Tarbiat Modares University rank 201-300. Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Isfahan University of Technology, K. N. Toosi University of Technology, University of Mazandaran, and University of Tabriz rank 301-400.

In Chemical Engineering, Tarbiat Modares University and University of Tehran rank 201-300; Iran University of Science and Technology and University of Tabriz rank 301-400. Amirkabir University of Technology and Sharif University of Technology rank 401-500.

In Materials Science and Engineering, University of Tehran ranks 401-500. Energy Science and Engineering, Isfahan University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, University of Tabriz, and University of Tehran rank 201-300. Tarbiat Moadares University ranks 301-400.

In Environmental Science and Engineering, University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 201-300, 301-400, and 401-500, respectively.

In Water Resources, University of Tehran ranks 49 globally, followed by University of Tabriz (101-150), Tarbiat Modares University (151-200), and Shiraz University (201-300).

In Food Sciences, Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources ranks 76-100. Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and University of Tehran (151-200) are placed second. Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz University, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, University of Tabriz, and Urmia University all rank 201-300. Isfahan University of Medical Sciences and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences rank 301-400.

University of Tehran ranks 151-200 in Remote Sensing, 201-300 in Artificial Intelligence, and 301-400 in Biotechnology.

In Mining and Mineral Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology (51-75), and University of Tehran (76-100) are placed first and second.

In Metallurgical Engineering, University of Tehran is placed first 101-150. Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 151-200. Amirkabir University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, and Sharif University of Technology are placed 201-300 globally.

------------ Life Sciences

In Human Biological Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (151-200) and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (301-400) are the top two universities in the country.

In Agricultural Sciences, Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is placed first, ranking 101-150 globally. University of Tehran (151-200) and Tarbiat Modares University rank second and third. Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shiraz University, and Urmia University (with global rankings of 401-500) are placed fourth.

Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and University of Tehran rank 201-300 in Veterinary Sciences.

------------- Medical Sciences

In Clinical Medicine, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 201-300. Baqiyatallah Medical Sciences University, and Isfahan University Medical Sciences rank 301-400. Gilan University of Medical Sciences, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, and Zahedan University of Medical Sciences rank 401-500.

In Public health, Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks first, ranking 101-150 globally. Iran University of Medical Sciences and Kerman University of Medical Sciences rank 201-300. Shiraz University of Medical Sciences ranks 301-400; Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, and Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences rank 401-500.

In Dentistry and Oral Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (151-200), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (201-300) are placed first and second.

In Nursing, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 201-300 globally.

Tarbiat Modares University ranks 201-300 in Medical Technology. In Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (101-150) and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences (151-200) rank first and second. Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences (201-300) rank third.

Social Sciences

Golestan University (201-300) and Tehran University of Medical Sciences (401-500) are placed first and second in Education. In Management, Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 301-400 globally.



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