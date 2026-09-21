Iran handball fall short to Bahrain in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s handball team lost to Bahrain 34-20 in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Iran had suffered a narrow 26-24 defeat to Kuwait in their opening match.

Team Melli will meet South Korea and Kazakhstan in the following days in Group B.

Iran is headed by Nenad Kljaić.

The men's handball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held in Inazawa and Kasugai, Japan from Sept. 19 to 29.