Iran, China share the spoils: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran and China football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in 2026 Asian Games on Sunday.

In the match held at the Wave Stadium Kariya, Hossein Abdi’s side had started the campaign with a 3-1 win over the UAE, while China defeated North Korea 2-1 in Group B.

Iran will face North Korea on Wednesday and Chine meet the UAE.

The men's football tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 3 in Osaka, Toyota, Nagoya and Kariya in Japan.

South Korea are the defending champions.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein