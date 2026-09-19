15th International 100-Second Film Festival concludes in Tehran

TEHRAN – The closing ceremony of the 15th International 100-Second Film Festival was held on Friday at the Art Bureau in Tehran.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Mohadeseh Pirhadi, the festival’s secretary, welcomed the attendees and said: “Spending time with young filmmakers who made films for Iran and remained hopeful for the future was truly delightful, and I am grateful to all of them”.

“Tonight, regardless of who receives an award, you are all winners, because you maintained a hopeful perspective and made films for Iran,” she added.

Subsequently, the jury of various sections announced the winners who received their awards on stage, Mehr reported.

This year’s edition of the festival was held from September 15 to 18. This edition hosted works focusing on three main themes: “National: Battle for the Future,” “International: Battle for the Children of the World,” and “Special: Battle for the Homeland.”

The themes were designed to provoke thought on the precarious nature of the future, the urgent need for the protection and rights of children globally, and the enduring spirit of patriotism and national identity.

The selected 170 works for this edition included fiction, animated, artificial intelligence, and documentary films.

Organized by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, the festival is renowned for its stringent time constraints, which challenge creators to deliver a complete and impactful narrative within a very limited window.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a prestigious platform for discovering new talents and experimenting with the art of the short, pushing the boundaries of how much emotion and information can be conveyed in a few fleeting seconds. The upcoming edition promises to be a diverse gathering of international perspectives, reflecting the shared struggles and hopes of humanity through the lens of a camera.

Photo: Ahmad Heydarian, winner of the best film award in the “National: Battle for the Future” section, holds his award at the closing ceremony of the 15th International 100-Second Film Festival at the Art Bureau in Tehran on September 18, 2026.

SS/SAB

