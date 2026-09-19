Israeli kills three Palestinians in Gaza including health official’s son

TEHRAN — Israel continues its systematic obliteration of Gaza. On Saturday, military forces killed three more Palestinians, blatantly violating the October 2025 “ceasefire agreement.” The death toll since the genocide began in 2023 now nears 74,000.

A strike in Jabalia killed Basir al-Bursh, son of Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Gaza’s health director. Al-Bursh has led Gaza’s healthcare system throughout the ongoing genocidal campaign.

A drone strike in Shujaiya killed another Palestinian. A young girl died from wounds inflicted by Israeli military gunfire north of Nuseirat camp.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces deployed military vehicles to open heavy fire across Tuffah, Khan Younis, and Rafah. They terrorize displaced civilians trapped in uninhabitable tents.

The devastation extends beyond airstrikes. A damaged six-story building collapsed in western Gaza City, crushing families sheltering inside. At least 20 Palestinians died, including five children.

Dozens remain missing. Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said prior bombardments severely damaged the building’s foundation.

Rescue operations are completely paralyzed. Israel blocks the entry of heavy machinery and fuel. This is a siege tactic fully enabled by Washington to maximize Palestinian suffering.

Behind concrete walls, Israel wages a parallel war against Palestinian captives. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office reports that inmates at Rakevet prison endure systematic torture.

Israeli guards isolate detainees for brutal beatings, spray closed cells with gas, and fire rubber-coated bullets at unarmed men.

Gaza detainees have reported severe genital assaults. They are deprived of food, sunlight, and the right to pray.

Conditions are equally horrific at Ofer Prison. Maher Rizq Abed al-Naasan, a 60-year-old detainee, faces extreme medical neglect.

Soldiers beat him and extinguished cigarettes on his body during his arrest in July. He suffers from a herniated disc and chronic inflammation but receives zero medical care.

Backed by American arms shipments, Israel has destroyed 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Many consider the October 2024 “truce” as a deceptive framework. Israel has killed over 1,380 Palestinians since the agreement was signed.